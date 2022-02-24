Indian River State College President Signs NACCE's Entrepreneurship Pledge
Indian River State College (IRSC) joined more than 200 colleges around the country in committing to the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP) of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE).
Indian River State College (IRSC) joined more than 200 colleges around the country in committing to the Presidents for Entrepreneurship Pledge (PFEP) of the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). NACCE is the country’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, and the PFEP is one of its foremost leadership tools.
Presidents who sign the pledge commit their colleges to undertake entrepreneurial practices that boost economic vitality in their communities. In doing so, they commit to five key action steps to advance entrepreneurship, including:
· Form teams to focus on entrepreneurship
· Connect with entrepreneurs in the community
· Collaborate with industry in the local region
· Focus on business and job creation
· Share stories through events and the media
“NACCE’s PFEP has been a vehicle for college presidents who want to communicate to their students, staff, and other stakeholders that entrepreneurship and innovation matters,” said Rebecca Corbin, Ed.D., president and CEO of NACCE. “The pledge emphasizes the importance of cross-disciplinary teamwork, community partnerships, and the value of sharing stores about student success, all bolstered by entrepreneurship.”
IRSC President Timothy Moore, Ph.D., signed the pledge during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and opening of the new Bloomberg Finance Lab at the college’s Brown Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. The 12 Bloomberg Terminals serve as a resource for both students and professors: enabling students to become familiar with tools used in financial services that reinforce classroom theory; and helping professors to further their research. IRSC is one of more than 1,000 academic institutions globally to integrate Bloomberg into the curriculum for its business and finance degree programs.
“Our partnership with NACCE extends our commitment to providing IRSC students with unparalleled resources for success in and out of the classroom,” affirmed President Moore. “As a startup founder, I firmly believe that all students, no matter their area of study, must establish core competencies in entrepreneurship. NACCE provides our students and our community exceptional opportunities to share best practices that can help launch businesses and bring entrepreneurial mindsets to larger organizations, ultimately helping our region economically and creating jobs for our neighbors.”
About NACCE
Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. The association represents a dynamic community of technical and community colleges, including more than 2,500 faculty, staff, and administrators who serve four million students. NACCE has its headquarters in Cary, NC, and maintains a satellite office in Springfield, MA, where it was founded. For more information, visit www.nacce.com. Follow NACCE on Twitter at @NACCE.
About Indian River State College
A leader in education and innovation, Indian River State College transforms lives by offering high-quality, affordable, and accessible education to the residents of Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties through traditional and online course delivery. The college – ranked second-most-affordable in the nation – serves 26,000 students annually and offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor’s degrees, Associate degrees, technical certificates, and applied technology diplomas. It is a recipient of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges.
Contact: Rebecca Corbin
856 404-0388
corbin@nacce.com
