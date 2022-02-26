Vitex Debuts Exciting New Fiber Optic Products at OFC 2022
Englewood Cliffs, NJ, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vitex LLC, a leading supplier of fiber optic products and solutions, announced today that the company will have a booth at the OFC Expo 2022 March 8 – 10. The OFC Expo, Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition, occurs annually and will take place in San Diego, CA this year.
OFC is the premier international event for the latest advances in optical communications and networking. This exclusive networking event not only provides a venue for the best in new products with exhibits by leading companies but also features presentations on trending topics.
Vitex will have several exciting new products on display. Representatives from the company will be available to discuss and answer questions about them. These include DSP-free 200G and 400G low latency AOCs, active electrical cables with many improved features including greater bending radius and thinner cables, best-in-class high-speed transceivers at data speeds up to 400G, and industrial temperature transceivers for 5G applications. The products on display, configured with unique optical bench architectures, offer low power consumption and many other desirable features.
In addition to offering high quality products, some of which are hard to find, Vitex provides customers with solutions to real business problems. According to Michael Ko, Director of Business Development at Vitex, “We specialize in sourcing and supporting unusual products… Our mission is to support full solutions from sourcing through procurement, to save customers time and money with reliable, responsive and high quality products and support.”
Vitex representatives will be at booth 5039 near Expo Theater 1. The Expo will occupy the San Diego Convention Center.
About Vitex
Vitex is a leading supplier of fiber optics products and high-performance photonics solutions for the data communications, telecommunications, medical and broadcasting industries. Headquartered in northern New Jersey, Vitex has worked with top-of-the-line manufacturers in Asia since 2003 and offers US-based technical support to its customers in North America.
Michael Ko
201-296-0145
www.vitextech.com
