Jeanne Ziobro Joins PATHS Program LLC as Chief Product Officer
PATHS Program LLC announced the hiring of Jeanne Ziobro as chief product officer. Ziobro joins the company to expand its suite of social emotional learning (SEL) product offerings. Ziobro will identify problems in the educational SEL market, develop a product vision and strategy, and create partnerships and resources to enable hybrid curriculum delivery methods.
Avondale, AZ, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ziobro brings a background in education, product management, and technology to expand PATHS Program LLC’s social emotional learning curriculum delivery.
PATHS Program LLC announced the hiring of Jeanne Ziobro as chief product officer. Ziobro joins the company to expand its suite of social emotional learning (SEL) product offerings. Ziobro will identify problems in the educational SEL market, develop a product vision and strategy, and create partnerships and resources to enable hybrid curriculum delivery methods.
“Jeanne brings a depth of experience in education, technology, and product development that will boost our program offerings and community partnerships,” said Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., CEO of PATHS Program LLC. “By combining the latest research and evidence-based SEL information and educational technology resources, Jeanne can help us accelerate our vision of having a positive impact on the lives of students, families, schools, and communities.”
Ziobro comes to PATHS Program LLC from Livingston Public Schools in Livingston, New Jersey. Her teaching experience includes educating high school students on engineering, virtual reality and augmented reality game design, programming, visual graphic, communications, computer science, and robotics. She brings over 20 years of experience in technology management and product development. Ziobro earned a master of science degree in Management of Technology, and a bachelor of science in electrical engineering, both from Lehigh University.
PATHS Program LLC helps schools, districts, and communities navigate today’s and tomorrow’s challenges with research-based and evidence-informed culturally relevant social emotional learning curricula, implementation support, and training.
About PATHS Program LLC
PATHS Program LLC is the publisher and sole source provider of the CASEL SELect and Blueprints Certified Model Program PATHS® social emotional learning program for preschool through grade 5. In 2020, PATHS Program LLC launched Emozi®, an SEL program specially designed for the unique needs of middle school students (grades 6, 7, and 8) and will publish a high school curriculum in late 2022.
The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Anna-Lisa Mackey, M.Ed., an SEL expert with more than 20 years of experience in SEL training and professional development, student behavior, academic performance, and personal skills. She has worked with Head Start Cares and the Canadian Mental Health Association on two large-scale projects and trained school staff and mental health professionals across Canada and the United States. Ms. Mackey has also presented on social and emotional learning at numerous conferences.
Anna-Lisa Mackey is available for interviews on social emotional learning, school culture, mental health and wellness in education, and educator professional development.
Learn more about PATHS Program LLC at pathsprogram.com.
