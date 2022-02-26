From a Youth Shelter to The Inc. 5000, Bay Area Business Owner, Natasha Miller, Releases Memoir Titled, "Relentless: Homeless Teen to Achieving the Entrepreneur Dream"
Founder and CEO of Entire Productions, Natasha Miller, will be releasing her first book, a memoir called Relentless: Homeless Teen to Achieving The Entrepreneur Dream, on March 22, 2022, on the Poignant Press imprint.
San Francisco, CA, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 3x Inc. 5000 honoree, classically trained violinist, celebrated jazz vocalist, and business owner, Natasha Miller, is launching her new book, "Relentless: Homeless Teen to Achieving The Entrepreneur Dream." She is on a mission to help readers change the way we look at unfortunate circumstances and inspire us to rewrite our own history–no matter the origin of our story.
Just looking at Natasha now, you would never guess the cruel, lonely childhood she endured in Des Moines, Iowa. On Christmas night, when she was just 16 years old, she was abandoned at a youth shelter and never returned home.
Finding herself through music, Natasha Miller took the reins of her own life and fate to create a life that is full of joy, fulfillment, success, and stability.
Jack Canfield, the New York Times bestselling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul® series calls it, “A powerful and moving memoir. I literally could not put it down... brilliant writing.”
From a homeless shelter for youth to the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies in America, "Relentless" is a raw and powerful memoir about one woman's tenacity that helped her break free from an abusive childhood, the irreversible decisions of her parents that left her transient, and the grittiness that has followed her through growing a multi-million dollar corporation of her own.
Shocking, poetic yet unfiltered, Miller’s voice is honest and her fervor for life is infectious. Rich with personal anecdotes and nuggets of wisdom, Relentless is a book to come back to when you’re in need of advice from an old friend, a jolt of energy to kickstart your life, or simply a reminder that you can do it, whatever "it" may be.
In honor of her experience, select proceeds from the sale of the book and speaking engagements will be donated to Covenant House.
The book launch celebration will be held inside the Metaverse, Mar. 22, 2022. Registration is open at OfficialNatashaMiller.com/events/
There will be a special live performance event held at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art on March 26, 2022. Tickets are available at OfficialNatashaMiller.com/events/
"Relentless: Homeless Teen to Achieving The Entrepreneur Dream" can be purchased from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple, and Kobo.
