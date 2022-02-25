Novacoast Announces Janice Newlon as Incoming President and Chief Administrative Officer
Novacoast announces a new President to focus on maintaining company culture as they expand.
Santa Barbara, CA, February 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Novacoast, a global IT professional services, development, and managed services company, announced today that their former COO, Janice Newlon, has been appointed as President and Chief Administrative Officer. An experienced business leader, Janice will succeed Paul Anderson and assume responsibilities on February 22, 2022. Paul will continue to serve as CEO with a renewed focus on corporate growth.
During her 24 years with Novacoast, Janice has served as CFO, and most recently as COO for the last nine years. During her tenure as COO, she’s built a successful proposal response team and helped streamline processes in various business units. Janice has been recognized as one of the “Women of the Channel” for numerous years and in 2018 was named a “Power 30 Solution Provider” by CRN. Janice plays a lead role in Novacoast’s mergers and acquisitions and has brought in over $44 million in revenue with the proposals team over the past five years.
“Janice has been with us for 24 years and knows our culture inside and out,” says Novacoast CEO, Paul Anderson. “She’s been in the foxhole with me, and I trust her unquestionably. I am excited to see what she does in this new role, and I don’t expect to wait long to see results.”
In her new role, Janice will be responsible for implementing the CEO’s business strategy, developing and maintaining company culture, while continuing to manage the proposal response team, and identifying new acquisition targets. Anderson says, “The most important new task Janice will be taking on is spending time to ensure our unique Novacoast culture spreads as we expand.”
"I am honored to be named President of Novacoast," said Janice Newlon. "We have so many highly-skilled and talented professionals both in the cybersecurity arena and on our operational teams. This gives us a unique advantage to take on the toughest challenges in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. As we continue to grow and diversify our service offerings, I will concentrate on keeping the Novacoast experience a positive one for our employees, customers, and partners. I've seen Novacoast change so much over the past two decades and I can't wait to help us evolve into something even bigger and better over the coming years."
About Novacoast:
Novacoast helps organizations find, create, and implement solutions for a powerful security posture through advisory, engineering, development and managed services. Above all, we are a resource engine. We vet for fearlessness and ingenuity, supporting our experts with comprehensive project and delivery management services and a culture of creative problem solving.
https://www.novacoast.com
During her 24 years with Novacoast, Janice has served as CFO, and most recently as COO for the last nine years. During her tenure as COO, she’s built a successful proposal response team and helped streamline processes in various business units. Janice has been recognized as one of the “Women of the Channel” for numerous years and in 2018 was named a “Power 30 Solution Provider” by CRN. Janice plays a lead role in Novacoast’s mergers and acquisitions and has brought in over $44 million in revenue with the proposals team over the past five years.
“Janice has been with us for 24 years and knows our culture inside and out,” says Novacoast CEO, Paul Anderson. “She’s been in the foxhole with me, and I trust her unquestionably. I am excited to see what she does in this new role, and I don’t expect to wait long to see results.”
In her new role, Janice will be responsible for implementing the CEO’s business strategy, developing and maintaining company culture, while continuing to manage the proposal response team, and identifying new acquisition targets. Anderson says, “The most important new task Janice will be taking on is spending time to ensure our unique Novacoast culture spreads as we expand.”
"I am honored to be named President of Novacoast," said Janice Newlon. "We have so many highly-skilled and talented professionals both in the cybersecurity arena and on our operational teams. This gives us a unique advantage to take on the toughest challenges in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. As we continue to grow and diversify our service offerings, I will concentrate on keeping the Novacoast experience a positive one for our employees, customers, and partners. I've seen Novacoast change so much over the past two decades and I can't wait to help us evolve into something even bigger and better over the coming years."
About Novacoast:
Novacoast helps organizations find, create, and implement solutions for a powerful security posture through advisory, engineering, development and managed services. Above all, we are a resource engine. We vet for fearlessness and ingenuity, supporting our experts with comprehensive project and delivery management services and a culture of creative problem solving.
https://www.novacoast.com
Contact
NovacoastContact
Hector Sanchez
805-456-9477
https://www.novacoast.com
Hector Sanchez
805-456-9477
https://www.novacoast.com
Categories