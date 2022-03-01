Homeowner Foreclosure Help Protects and Defends Struggling Homeowners. New Consumer Defense Program Helps Homeowners Fight Back and Save Their Home from Foreclosure.
COVID mortgage relief is over and banks are now foreclosing on homeowners at an alarming rate. Foreclosure Rates are up 139% since January of last year when foreclosure activity remained low due to the pandemic-related moratorium on foreclosures. Homeowner Foreclosure Help provides a lifeline for homeowner’s still facing foreclosure after the government COVID moratorium stops protecting them.
Boulder, CO, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Although it seems as though the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, many Americans are still facing economic struggles due to lost wages and business over the last two years as well as inflation and supply chain issues. The government provided some help for struggling homeowners with a moratorium on foreclosure and options for forbearance on certain types of loans. Now all the government help has stopped and foreclosures have ramped up again. Foreclosure Rates are up 139% since January of last year when foreclosure activity remained low due to the pandemic-related moratorium on foreclosures (www.sofi.com/learn/content/foreclosure-rates-for-50-states/). A result of approximately one million borrowers nationwide have been unable to make payments for at least half a year, and the share of borrowers six months or more past due made up about one-half of the total delinquencies in July (https://www.corelogic.com/intelligence/approximately-one-million-homeowners-remain-at-least-six-months-behind-on-payments/). Middle class Americans are facing some tough choices trying to negotiate and deal with an aggressive servicer or mortgage lender who is pushing them towards foreclosure.
Homeowner Foreclosure Help protects and defends struggling homeowners. Their revolutionary Consumer Defense Program helps the homeowner fight back against their lender, level the playing field, and pressure the lender/servicer to negotiate and play fair and restructure and modify delinquent mortgage loans. The Consumer Defense Program is rewriting the rules for the mortgage industry by aggressively challenging lenders who are not following the rules or guidelines and denying consumers access to the internal and government programs that are provided for struggling homeowners who have been impacted by COVID-19 and the economy.
Many homeowners are back to work and have the ability to pay their original mortgage payments, but the lender refuses to work with them and will not accept the regular payment. They tell them the only option is a lump sum payment of the full past due amount (including legal fees and penalties) otherwise they are going to foreclose on your home. This all or nothing solution does not work for most homeowners.
With years of experience and expertise their team of advocates have figured out how to "crack the code" and force a regulated entity to come to the table to play fair and provide a positive resolution so that homeowners can permanently restructure their loan even if previously denied by their lender.
Homeowner Foreclosure Help also offers Foreclosure Bailout Loans also known as a Bridge Loan, for qualified applicants through their private lender network with fast turnaround of 10-30 days. The loans are not based on credit score or income. Late mortgage payments or even a foreclosure auction sale date do not disqualify if all other criteria are met.
For homeowners who failed to act and now find themselves receiving an eviction notice after a foreclosure sale, Homeowner Foreclosure Help is able to provide Eviction Defense services, protecting against unlawful evictions, helping with legal document preparation and helping homeowners stay in their home for 3-9 months after a foreclosure auction. Homeowner Foreclosure Help Eviction Defense services can also help with surplus equity money recovery, cash for keys negotiations or lease negotiations.
The bad news is there is still a foreclosure crisis staring many American families in the face. The good news is that Homeowner Foreclosure Help provides multiple options to help homeowners obtain relief and save their home. The Consumer Defense Program can help homeowners who are behind on their mortgage and running into a brick wall with their lender. Homeowner Foreclosure Help will work to get the lender to recapitalize their late payments and permanently restructure their loan through modification with a proprietary, aggressive and very successful strategy. The Foreclosure Bailout Loans are a great option for qualified applicants based on the property value and not credit based. For homeowners who have already lost their home, the Eviction Defense Program is a way to fight back and challenge the eviction and buy some extra time in the property and have a dignified exit.
