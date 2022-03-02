Casting Director/Producer Sharon King Releases Her First Children's Book, "My Beautiful Brown Rainbow!"
Sharon King & Producing Partner Blake Roberts have collaborated on a children's picture/coloring book highlighting adoption, family DNA & establishing identity.
Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "My Beautiful Brown Rainbow!" is a 30-page children's picture & coloring book from the hearts and minds of producing partners Sharon King & Blake Roberts, two diverse voices waiting to be heard. Illustrated by Veronica Owens and seen through the eyes and understanding of 6-year-old Sunni, the book will help adults explain and kids understand the mysterious question of why people physically look the way they do. It all boils down to family... DNA.
Sharon has been looking since the age of 15, and finally found members of her DNA family. That and her own personal experience of being "adopted" into a very loving and diverse family, (comprised of every human color in existence), as well as experiencing unconditional love from that family, helped to form the basis of the story.
Blake comes from a blended family of 17 siblings with DNA footprints spanning from Senegal, to Egypt, to Ireland, back to Native American Indian. Family reunions and holidays were always special times around his family tree.
Veronica grew up in a family full of creativity and is a self-taught artist and graphic designer. She is inspired by everything earthy, ethereal and is fueled by love.
The book is a reminder that no matter what the relation, blood or adoption, what matters the most is that families are related by love. No matter what race, creed, or color everyone can learn from this heartfelt tale of understanding, inclusion and establishing identity.
Buy this book for young loved ones in your life, or donate it to a shelter, or your favorite charity. Now available on Amazon in Paperback or Kindle.
