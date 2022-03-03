PixelPlex Launches New Landing Page for Cross-Platform App Development
Delivering cutting-edge app development products to businesses in a new way.
New York, NY, March 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PixelPlex, a software development and consulting company, recently updated its cross-platform app development offering on its website. Clients can now see a brand-new appearance on its landing pages featuring an appealing, interactive, and innovative design with this update. The aim is to help clients visualize the service and customer journey better. In times of a fast-evolving IT market, clients deserve to know what to expect with their development partner outrightly.
PixelPlex has a track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses of all industries and scales. They are the link between clients’ needs for custom cross-platform apps and the thing that helps them stay ahead of the competition. The team of developers at PixelPlex leads in using the best technology tools, frameworks, and best practices to build apps with high engagement and conversion-boosting features for their clients.
“Apps have become a vital force in boosting new-age businesses because they provide a better chance to reach and engage with target audiences. This is why we have gone a step further and perfected the development of custom and stellar apps and other software solutions for businesses. Our history is over a decade long, and one of the services that have placed us on top is our app development technology, both native and cross-platform apps. We are now happy to share with our clients a more appealing and interactive cross-platform mobile app development page,” the CEO, Alexei Dulub said.
Client-centric development approach
The PixelPlex team believes that software development must be fluid to customer needs and their users. The client-centric approach includes after-deployment support and maintenance. Here’s their approach in focus:
Full-cycle development – Offering complete solution engineering as a signature service, helping clients throughout the app journey from a simple idea to a working app across devices and platforms.
Welcoming clients of any scale – Targeting all businesses irrespective of their size or industry, whether a client is an established brand or startup.
Using advanced tech – The company is at the very heart of tech-first solutions incorporating blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, and AI in their software development solutions, gaining clients an edge now and in the future.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development and consulting company and leader in innovative technology, including blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, and AI.
PixelPlex has a track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions to businesses of all industries and scales. They are the link between clients’ needs for custom cross-platform apps and the thing that helps them stay ahead of the competition. The team of developers at PixelPlex leads in using the best technology tools, frameworks, and best practices to build apps with high engagement and conversion-boosting features for their clients.
“Apps have become a vital force in boosting new-age businesses because they provide a better chance to reach and engage with target audiences. This is why we have gone a step further and perfected the development of custom and stellar apps and other software solutions for businesses. Our history is over a decade long, and one of the services that have placed us on top is our app development technology, both native and cross-platform apps. We are now happy to share with our clients a more appealing and interactive cross-platform mobile app development page,” the CEO, Alexei Dulub said.
Client-centric development approach
The PixelPlex team believes that software development must be fluid to customer needs and their users. The client-centric approach includes after-deployment support and maintenance. Here’s their approach in focus:
Full-cycle development – Offering complete solution engineering as a signature service, helping clients throughout the app journey from a simple idea to a working app across devices and platforms.
Welcoming clients of any scale – Targeting all businesses irrespective of their size or industry, whether a client is an established brand or startup.
Using advanced tech – The company is at the very heart of tech-first solutions incorporating blockchain, IoT, AR/VR, and AI in their software development solutions, gaining clients an edge now and in the future.
About PixelPlex
PixelPlex is a software development and consulting company and leader in innovative technology, including blockchain, AR/VR, IoT, and AI.
Contact
PixelPlexContact
Alexei Dulub
+1-646-490-0772
https://pixelplex.io/cross-platform-app-development/
Alexei Dulub
+1-646-490-0772
https://pixelplex.io/cross-platform-app-development/
Categories