Tampa Crossroads’ CEO Gwendolyn Green Named Lightning Community Hero
Tampa, FL, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Tampa Bay Lightning named Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, as its 477th Lightning Community Hero, during the first period of the Tuesday, March 1, game against the Ottawa Senators. Green, joined by Tampa Crossroads’ Rapid Rehousing Program Manager Shaletta Johnson and members of the Rapid Rehousing team, received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, which will help fund the nonprofit’s Rapid Rehousing Program.
Green said, “Being selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as a Community Hero is an incredible honor. We do the work we do because we are true to our mission of removing barriers to accessing behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services in Hillsborough County. The recognition of our work by the Lightning is exciting, as is being among all those named Community Heroes before us. Thank you to the Lightning Foundation and all the donors who made this award possible.”
Johnson said, “It’s an honor to be nominated for the Lightning Hero award. We’re very proud of the work we do by helping the men, women, and children we serve in obtaining housing and then teaching them the skills to sustain a happy and productive life. On behalf of the Tampa Crossroads Rapid Rehousing Program, we thank you for giving us the platform and exposure by nominating us for this award.”
The Lightning Community Heroes Program, the signature philanthropic initiative of the Lightning Foundation, recognizes grassroots heroes who positively impact their communities through good works and volunteerism. Tampa Crossroads is grateful to Kaitlyn Osborne, a Rapid Rehousing case manager, for nominating Green for the award.
Tampa Crossroads’ Rapid Rehousing services include housing relocation, stabilization, and rental assistance. The Rapid Rehousing case management team works to identify safe, stable, and permanent housing for individuals and families who are currently homeless and reside outside the Tampa city limits but within Hillsborough County (Brandon, Temple Terrace, or Unincorporated Hillsborough County). The Lightning Community Hero funds will be used to expand services in the Rapid Rehousing Program to reach even more people in need of housing and to foster more connections with local landlords, specifically bridging a gap in services for families in need.
Tampa Crossroads previously expanded its Rapid Rehousing Program in 2021 to serve both military Veterans and non-Veterans, also increasing the number of dedicated outreach and housing specialists on its staff.
Other Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Veterans Assistance Center, which provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits; the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.
For more information about Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, visit www.TampaCrossroads.com.
