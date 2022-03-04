AWHONN and Huggies® Provide Equitable Care in Nursing Resources to Benefit All Birthing Women

The Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric & Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), with support from the Huggies® Brand through an educational grant, has launched the Respectful Maternity Care (RMC) Framework, Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guideline, and Toolkit. These resources identify the essential aspects of respectful care needed to improve the birth experiences of people receiving health care in maternity settings and provide tools that providers can leverage.