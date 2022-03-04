Delivery of Claims Adjusting Service Excellence is Boosted with the Addition of Jay Knight Guasco as Director of Business Development at CCMS & Associates
Dunedin, FL, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dunedin, FL CCMS & Associates, the distinctive independent adjusting firm based in Tampa Bay Florida, announced that Jay Knight Guasco has accepted the role of Director of Business Development. With over a decade of experience in claims solutions for insurance carriers, Jay is a leader with deep expertise in providing growth within the business-to-business sector.
“We are excited to announce Jay will be sharing her talents in representing our specialized brand in the Claim Adjusting services sector. Having her as the lead of our Business Development segment will strengthen and deepen our relationships with our existing and potential new clients,” stated Cassandra Hand Gallegos, CEO of the innovative firm. In her role at CCMS & Associates Jay will adapt effective strategies and tactics to meet market demands. She will continue to cultivate strong, long-term relationships, as well as prospective new business opportunities. “We are excited for the next chapter in our firm with Jay leading our business development advancement and improvement. Her intimate knowledge of our industry, and attention to organization and detail puts us in a great position to strengthen market share and impact our visibility,” stated the firm’s COO Hernando Gallegos.
Originally from Canada, Jay moved to the United States after living in Hong Kong and Australia where she transitioned from corporate training to engage in the insurance industry. In addition to sales, marketing, and business development her background also encompasses extensive experience that includes account management, sales leadership, contract negotiation, social media marketing, and brand development. Her ability to leverage her experience with exceptional strategic planning, communication, and cross-functional collaboration skills, will allow her to make significant contributions and sustainable growth for CCMS & Associates.
CCMS & Associates is a specialized Claims Adjusting Service focused on implementing technology solutions with a human touch. Their multi-line claims handling programs include predictive analytics to control emerging claim exposures. Their Residential and Commercial Property Field Adjusting Teams and Third-Party Claim Administrators are dedicated to solving challenges and obstacles in the Property & Casualty claims service sector. They align with their carrier partners to create claim handling solutions to enhance their response to the policyholder needs. Their innovative solutions and strategic claim handling make a positive impact on claim exposure. Strategic Process. Measured Results.
