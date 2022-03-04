TigerSwap – Next Generation Multi-Chain Swap
Richmond, Canada, March 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With the rise of decentralized exchanges and token swapping platforms like Pancakeswap and Uniswap, other tokens such as Shiba have followed suit as well. However, there exists one big major problem: the lack of interoperability and integration with multiple blockchains. Swap platforms currently only allow swapping tokens within its blockchain, BEP20 to another BEP20 or ERC20 to another ERC20.
TigerBite Token is a meme token with a grand vision of creating the next generation multi-chain swap for all major blockchain known as TigerSwap. It will allow crypto members to seamlessly swap tokens from the binance smart chain, ethereum blockchain, and the rising polygon blockchain. This is a big deal and a game-changer.
This means community members can swap their BEP20 tokens to an ERC20. For example, if an investor owns Shiba Inu ERC20 token they can swap to TigerBite BEP20 token and vice versa. This is a huge game-changer and solves a huge inconvenience within the crypto community.
TigerBite launched on February 27th with only 2 Quadrillion token supply. Listing price .00000000035 per token and with a 2% Buy-back and Burn wallet, along with a 2.5% Tiger Charity Wallet, and a 10% SuperRewards for loyal community investors.
Crypto projects take time to flourish and grow and meme tokens are known to surpass unheard of gains way into the 7 figure percentage gains, some even have gone to the 8 figure percentage gains (10,000,000%+).
TigerBite is only at a $500,000 market cap as of March 3rd with only less than 200 holders and prices have only gone up about 1000%. TigerBite recently applied for CoinMarketCap and it can be any hour or day now that it will officially get listed and be in front of millions of crypto users. It also plans to do a massive marketing campaign in the next coming days to weeks ahead and collaborate with global countries such as China, Indonesia, Turkey, Spain, Brazil, USA, and many other countries to expand its exposure.
While TigerBite sets its sights on creating the next-generation multi-chain swap platform, TigerBite will keep its options open. TigerBite Roadmap and future projects including diving into the MetaVerse gaming and Artificial Intelligence innovations.
TigerBite plans to release TigerSwap in Q3 or Q4 of 2022. For more information please view TigerBite’s website, Twitter, and Telegram community below.
Web: www.tigerbitetoken.com
Twitter: twitter.com/tigerbitetoken
Telegram: t.me/tigerbiteportal
