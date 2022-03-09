TimeLinx Project and Service Management Platform is Being Added to Infor’s New 3rd Party Marketplace
TimeLinx, an industry leading project and service management software platform designed for the mid-market, today announced it is being added to the new Infor 3rd Party Marketplace. Infor reported the launch of this new platform back in January and TimeLinx PSM was one of the first publishers to receive the invitation to participate.
North Andover, MA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, an industry leading project and service management software platform designed for the mid-market, today announced it is being added to the new Infor 3rd Party Marketplace. Infor reported the launch of this new platform back in January and TimeLinx PSM was one of the first publishers to receive the invitation to participate.
“We are very proud of the designation,” said TimeLinx Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeffrey Gregorec. “It clearly defines our unique value proposition across Infor’s global partner and customer ecosystem and marks the second milestone already in our 2022 growth strategy.”
The first milestone came earlier this year when the company officially published the roadmap for the release of the new multi-platform / multi-tenant SaaS TimeLinx PSM solution for later this year.
“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Gregorec said. “The new multi-platform PSM solution ties in directly with Infor’s cloud strategy by offering their clients with project and service needs with a solution that has a rapid ROI at a price point specifically targeting the mid-market.”
As an Infor Marketplace Partner, TimeLinx has unprecedented access to Infor’s global customer base through the company’s partner network of resellers, integrators, and consultants.
Gregorec said, “TimeLinx will begin reaching out to Infor’s partner network through webinars, social media, special training opportunities and informational materials.
About TimeLinx www.TimeLinxSoftware.com
TimeLinx project and service management platform is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM & ERP platform’s capabilities to provide project and field service users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project and service delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai, and Mumbai.
