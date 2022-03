Blue Line Bets NHL Betting Podcast Now Streaming Daily

Laguna Niguel, CA, March 09, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Jeff Hochman of JH-Sportsline is an 8-time NHL handicapping champion. They are excited to announce the launch of a new podcast. Blue Line Bets (A Daily NHL Betting Podcast) is available on nearly all platforms. This new podcast will cover each day's NHL schedule with Likes, Leans, and maybe a best bet.