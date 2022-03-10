Candle Labs Donates 200 Million CNDL Tokens to Ukranian Government
San Francisco, CA, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Candle Labs Inc. (Candle) has made a donation of 200 million CNDL (see CoinMarketCap for today's value) to the Ukrainian government to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of people in need in Ukraine and those who fled to neighboring countries.
Candle is the world’s first platform to decentralize religion. The organization aims to harness the power of blockchain technology through cryptocurrencies to create a more transparent form of religion for Web3 and beyond.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to a humanitarian catastrophe not seen in decades in Europe. According to the United Nations, since the invasion started, over 2 million people have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety. Half of those who have been displaced are children, UNICEF has reported. The UN estimates that as many as 4 million people may leave Ukraine, roughly 10 percent of the population.
Candle hopes that the donation will inspire other crypto coins to join the Ukrainian humanitarian relief efforts following the Ukrainian government’s decision to accept cryptocurrencies in order to generate funds in the wake of the Russian invasion.
“Candle is proud to stand with the people of Ukraine and join crypto donations from around the world in this important cause. Web3-based groups are able to harness the power of blockchain to unlock mobility and support so much faster than traditional governments and organizations, meaning that we’re able to get real support to the Ukrainian people at this critical moment.”
Candle’s donations are part of a wider wave of cryptocurrency donations to help Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues. The Ukrainian government has additionally raised $35 million through more than 35,000 crypto donors.
For more information on the conflict in Ukraine, please visit https://www.cfr.org/global-conflict-tracker/conflict/conflict-ukraine.
For more information on CNDL, please visit https://www.candlelabs.org.
Contact
Cande Labs Inc.
Jonathon Kona
925-503-4551
www.candlelabs.org
Jonathon Kona
925-503-4551
www.candlelabs.org
