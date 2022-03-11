Leader Transition Institute Announces Four Board Members
New members will enhance the board’s outreach and service to US military service members and their spouses who are transitioning from active military service into the civilian sector.
Bel Air, MD, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Leader Transition Institute (LTI) today announced four new board members who will each help support the nonprofit’s work assisting service members, veterans, and military spouses in their transition from active military service to the civilian sector.
“We’re excited to grow our board with four new members who will bring diverse expertise and vision to our work,” said LTI President and CEO Annie Brock. “We have worked carefully to ensure LTI’s board and leadership represents a variety of experts from the corporate sector, veterans, and military spouses. Our newest board members are no exception.”
The four new board members are:
Joseph “Joe” Dupont, COL, USA (ret), Portfolio Manager, ManTech.
Charles "Chuck" Frizzell, CMSgt, USAF (ret), Senior Consultant, Defense Health Agency.
Dele Downs Kooley, Senior Human Resources Program Manager, D&I Global Talent Acquisitions Excellence, Microsoft.
Jose Velazquez, CSM, USA (ret), Founder and CEO, Velazquez Media Consulting.
To learn more about the LTI board and read member bios, click here.
The Leader Transition Institute (LTI) prepares and walks beside people who are making pivots in their life, helping them to get from where they are to where they want to be. Changing Focus: Moving From We to Me, their flagship program, is designed for service members, veterans, and their spouses who are within 24 months of leaving active duty. Veterans of all eras are welcome to participate. LTI is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Bel Air, Maryland. https://www.leadertransitioninstitute.org
Contact
Annie Brock
443-360-0293
https://www.leadertransitioninstitute.org
