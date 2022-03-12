Denver City and County Building Lights Red for Bleeding Disorders Awareness
The Denver City and County Building located at 1437 Bannock Street was lit in magnificent red lights the week of March 2-7 in honor of Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month (BDAM). With about 3 million people nationwide impacted, it is critical to bring awareness to the important health condition and to advocate for access to diagnosis and ongoing health care.
Denver, CO, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month has been observed each March since 2016, after being designated as a national health observance by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. BDAM aims to increase awareness of inheritable blood and bleeding awareness among the public, as well as bring them to the attention of policymakers, public authorities, industry representatives, scientists, and health professionals. Prior to BDAM, March was known “Hemophilia Awareness Month” – a designation confirmed by President Ronald Reagan beginning in March 1986.
“We are thrilled to have local partners like the City and County of Denver emphasize the need for widespread screening of bleeding disorders and for a commitment to health equity,” said Perry Jowsey, Executive Director of the National Hemophilia Foundation Colorado Chapter. “We can be a national leader in advocating for safe, effective and affordable treatment and it begins with partnerships like this.”
For more than 45 years, the Colorado Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF Colorado) has helped improve life for bleeding disorder patients and their families through education, advocacy, and empowerment. Serving more than 1,000 community members in the State of Colorado, the Chapter partners with the University of Colorado Hemophilia and Thrombosis Center and other organizations in the rare disease community to advance treatments, increase access to affordable care, and offer public education to help recognize and navigate the complex landscape of inheritable bleeding disorders.
Learn more at www.cohemo.org.
