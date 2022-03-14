Astronada, Creative Production Agency, Work was Honored with American Advertising ADDY Award - “Latinx Heritage Month” Campaign Wins Gold
New York, NY, March 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Astronada, a full-service, creative production agency, is pleased to announce the, “Ponle Color: TBS, TNT and truTV Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month,” spot celebrating the Latinx community was honored with a Regional Gold ADDY Award in the Television Spot Category. The American Advertising (ADDY) Awards recognize and honor the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising, with Gold being the highest achievement.
Astronada worked in partnership with Latina Studio and lead full-service branding and creative agency, LERMA with Astronada’s co-principals, Jeff Pinilla and Matt Pourviseh, producing and directing the award-winning spot.
The campaign for Warner Media aired on TBS, TNT and truTV and celebrated the color and vibrancy of Latinx heritage, while recognizing the influence and contributions of the community.
Commenting on the award, Astronada’s co-principals, Jeff Pinilla and Matt Pourviseh said, “The diversity wasn’t just in front of the camera, but behind it as well. We were proud to have a crew with diverse backgrounds that understood the importance of the story we were telling and are thrilled the work was recognized with a prestigious ADDY Award.”
About Astronada:
Astronada is an award-winning, creative production agency based in New York City. Founded by directing duo Jeff Pinilla and Matt Pourviseh, Astronada’s focus is on bridging the gap between art and commerce, with authentic partnerships, visual storytelling, and content that resonates emotionally. Recent work includes award-winning stories and campaigns for Google, Amazon, WarnerMedia, CBS, NBCUniversal, Vice, Take Two Interactive, NYC & Company, The New York Yankees, The Brooklyn Nets, and The Wall Street Journal. The agency has been honored with over two dozen Emmy, Promax, Telly and ADDY awards.
