Colon Cancer Screening Rates in African American Communities are Low, but Second Generation FIT by Pinnacle BioLabs is Improving Adherence
Medical inequality and racial disparities in the United States of America is real, and combined with a cancer who preys on African Americans at disproportionately high rates is devastating black communities. Preaching colonoscopy to a disadvantaged population - a population that has less access to quality healthcare than their white counterparts, a population that is historically under or uninsured, is at a minimum not helpful, and at worst negligent.
Nashville, TN, March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- By now you’re aware of the grim realities of Colorectal Cancer. 151,000 new cases annually and 50,000 deaths annually. Colon Cancer is the second most lethal cancer in America today, and early-age onset CRC diagnoses are rising by 2% annually. Colorectal Cancer is predicted to be the number one cause of death in people under age 50 by 2030.
In March, you’re likely to hear a colon cancer story on the radio asking you to get screened, read a news articles on colon cancer, maybe see a live colonoscopy on television, or perhaps even see an inflatable giant colon. Unfortunately, this isn’t moving the needle in our communities, because there is another grim reality we are facing: Awareness doesn’t save lives. Action does.
Medical inequality and racial disparities in the United States of America is real, and combined with a cancer who preys on African Americans at disproportionately high rates is devastating black communities. "Preaching colonoscopy to a disadvantaged population - a population that has less access to quality healthcare than their white counterparts, a population that is historically under or uninsured, is at a minimum not helpful, and at worst negligent," said Charlie Balentine, Managing Partner at Pinnacle BioLabs.
Second Generation FIT®, is an over the counter CRC screening test that is fast (just five minutes, and in the privacy of your own home) and accurate (studies show that FIT approaches the diagnostic accuracy of colonoscopy by year four). In fact, a fecal immunochemical test, or FIT test, which costs just $25 and does not require a prescription or doctors visit, is ranked on par with colonoscopy and higher than Cologuard® by the American College of Gastroenterology. (ACG Clinical Guidelines: Colorectal Cancer Screening 2021 Rex, Douglas K. MD, MACG3 et. al).
A negative Second Generation FIT® test means you are screening for colon cancer and your next action item is to screen one calendar year later. Patients with a positive Second Generation FIT® test should seek colonoscopy for additional diagnosis and treatment.
To learn more about Pinnacle BioLabs, or to purchase the Second Generation FIT® test for yourself, visit www.PBLabs.com.
In 2021, Pinnacle BioLabs partnered with Cottonelle and BLKHLTH for the #GoodDownThere campaign which screened 5,000 African Americans for colon cancer free of charge. This year, Cottonelle and BLKHLTH have doubled that commitment to screen 10,000 African Americans for colon cancer with the Second Generation FIT® test.
“BLKHLTH is proud to work with Pinnacle BioLabs to help support our #GoodDownThere Campaign with Cottonelle®. With their help we’ve been able to provide free FIT screenings for black people across the country. The recent donation helps us continue the work to reduce disparities in Colorectal Cancer.” - Matthew McCurdy, CEO BLKHLTH
Additionally, Pinnacle BioLabs Africa (www.coloncancer.africa) has received NAFDAC approval for the Second Generation FIT® test and will begin compiling data on African’s CRC rates vs. African Americans at the Lagos, Nigeria teaching hospital, which will provide new, compelling data points on the pervasiveness of CRC in all person’s of African descent.
