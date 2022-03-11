Colon Cancer Screening Rates in African American Communities are Low, but Second Generation FIT by Pinnacle BioLabs is Improving Adherence

Medical inequality and racial disparities in the United States of America is real, and combined with a cancer who preys on African Americans at disproportionately high rates is devastating black communities. Preaching colonoscopy to a disadvantaged population - a population that has less access to quality healthcare than their white counterparts, a population that is historically under or uninsured, is at a minimum not helpful, and at worst negligent.