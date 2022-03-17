John Heft of RT Specialty Named 2022 Top Specialist Broker by Insurance Business America
Hamilton, NJ, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- John Heft, a senior vice president within RT Specialty’s Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP) has been named a 2022 Top Specialist Broker by Insurance Business America, a leading publication dedicated to recognizing the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as identifying the industry’s best practices.
“I’m deeply honored to have earned the trust and recognition of my colleagues, peers and trading partners,” said Heft. “Over my 30+ years in the environmental insurance industry, I’ve dedicated my professional life to not only meeting, but exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers.
“But you’re only as good as the people around you. And our staff is unrivalled at anticipating and fulfilling agent and broker requests for competitive environmental risk management solutions. The wealth of knowledge, professionalism and responsiveness exhibited by our entire team on a daily basis is why RT Specialty is today a premier resource in the industry,” added Heft.
Heft joined New Day Underwriting Mangers in 2006 (New Day Underwriting Managers joined forces with RT Specialty in 2018) with more than 20 years of consulting, underwriting and broking experience within the environmental insurance marketplace. This includes providing competitive environmental risk management solutions to wide-ranging clients representing the chemical, energy, manufacturing, commercial and habitational real estate, education, and healthcare industries.
As a senior RT ECP team member, Heft has also specialized in contaminated property transactions, legacy liability issues and the development and placement of competitive environmental insurance programs.
“We’ve worked together for the past 25 years and there is no one more deserving of this honor,” explained Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “John’s professionalism, dedication and hard work have been instrumental in not only the growth of our team, but also the leadership position we’ve established in this extremely complicated and demanding niche market.”
For the sixth consecutive year, Insurance Business America invited insurance professionals nationwide to nominate exceptional specialist wholesale brokers based on their unique insights, highly developed skill sets and standout professional achievements. Other criteria include the demonstrated ability to make meaningful industry contributions, help retail agents and their clients secure the best-possible coverage and directly contribute to the financial success of business partners.
Based at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices, Heft can be reached by calling 609-528-3890 or emailing john.heft@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
“I’m deeply honored to have earned the trust and recognition of my colleagues, peers and trading partners,” said Heft. “Over my 30+ years in the environmental insurance industry, I’ve dedicated my professional life to not only meeting, but exceeding the needs and expectations of our customers.
“But you’re only as good as the people around you. And our staff is unrivalled at anticipating and fulfilling agent and broker requests for competitive environmental risk management solutions. The wealth of knowledge, professionalism and responsiveness exhibited by our entire team on a daily basis is why RT Specialty is today a premier resource in the industry,” added Heft.
Heft joined New Day Underwriting Mangers in 2006 (New Day Underwriting Managers joined forces with RT Specialty in 2018) with more than 20 years of consulting, underwriting and broking experience within the environmental insurance marketplace. This includes providing competitive environmental risk management solutions to wide-ranging clients representing the chemical, energy, manufacturing, commercial and habitational real estate, education, and healthcare industries.
As a senior RT ECP team member, Heft has also specialized in contaminated property transactions, legacy liability issues and the development and placement of competitive environmental insurance programs.
“We’ve worked together for the past 25 years and there is no one more deserving of this honor,” explained Jeff Slivka, president of RT ECP. “John’s professionalism, dedication and hard work have been instrumental in not only the growth of our team, but also the leadership position we’ve established in this extremely complicated and demanding niche market.”
For the sixth consecutive year, Insurance Business America invited insurance professionals nationwide to nominate exceptional specialist wholesale brokers based on their unique insights, highly developed skill sets and standout professional achievements. Other criteria include the demonstrated ability to make meaningful industry contributions, help retail agents and their clients secure the best-possible coverage and directly contribute to the financial success of business partners.
Based at RT Specialty’s Hamilton, NJ-based offices, Heft can be reached by calling 609-528-3890 or emailing john.heft@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
Contact
RT Environmental & Construction Professional PracticeContact
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Sheryl Barr
609-528-3884
Categories