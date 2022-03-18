Culinary Fight Club Kicks Off Season IX in Charleston, SC at the Bay Street Biergarten
The national Food Sport series, Culinary Fight Club (CFC), today announced the first event of their Season IX competition will be in Charleston, SC. Bay Street Biergarten will be the host venue to this launch of the season in Charleston, SC on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 3pm-7pm.
Charleston, SC, March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local Chefs like Micah Pearson – Mefli’s, Joshua Quigley – Bay Street Biergarten, Shakur Freeney – Burnt Church Distillery, Vipul Arya - Bala Saahas and Justin Woods - Savory Delights Catering, to name a few, will come together to show off their culinary skills in a Sip and Bite battle using Heaven Hill Spirits and US Foods Products to create the Perfect Pair Up. Ticket holders will enjoy demos by Bull Outdoor Products and sampling from Heaven Hill Brands, meet the competing local chefs, sample creative dishes and vote on their favorite bites. Three expert judges Mark Nureddine – Owner of Bull Outdoor Products, Greg Guillen – Yacht Chef and Jack Waiboer - Proprietor of Carolina Pit Masters will qualify the first two Culinary Fight Club Season IX champions to advance to the Championship Culinary Fight Fest in Chicago. This year, chefs will battle across an elite list of 9 cities including Charleston, SC, Vernon, NJ, Chicago, IL, Green Bay, WI, Boston, MA, Fairhope, AL, Long Grove, IL, Scottsdale, AZ, and Columbus, OH. Culinary Fight Club continues to support its charity of choice Fight2Feed, a non-profit that aims to feed the hungry and reduce food waste.
“The world took a hard hit during the pandemic, and we could not be more thrilled to bring Food Sport back to shine some much-needed light on our communities,” says Culinary Fight Club founder and CEO, Jiwon McCartney. “We are so ready to get on the road to meet more local chefs who can battle it out and create delicious dishes in a competitive environment.”
Culinary Fight Club is touring a safe 9 city event in Season IX and adding more cities in Season X. CFC events will get more emersed in communities and encourage travel to experience food and beverage. CFC events are thrilling live cooking competitions where some of the best local chefs battle to create the most gourmet dish using limited ingredients and time while attendees watch, vote – and get to taste the food. This year’s CFC Food Sport is broken into seasonal themes: The Sip+Bite: The Perfect Pair Up (Spring), The Blended Burger Battle (Summer) and The Street Food Showdown (Fall).
More exciting additions will be made to the National Food Sport Organization in the upcoming months. For more information on the full schedule of competitions, to purchase tickets or to sign up to compete, visit culinaryfightclub.com.
About Culinary Fight Club
Culinary Fight Club is a food sport organization that produces live cooking competitions in 35 cities across the United States: Montgomery, AL, Fairhope, AL, Brooklyn, NY, Vernon Township, NJ, Richmond, VA, Newton, MA, Norwood, MA, Plymouth, MA, Southport, CT, Boston, MA, Portland, OR, Whittier, CA, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Charlotte, NC, Charleston, SC, Atlanta, GA, Pensacola, FL, Kansas City, MO, Nashville, TN, New Orleans, MI, Cincinnati, OH, Columbus, OH, Omaha, NE, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Indianapolis, IN, Philadelphia, PA, Sioux City, IA, Minneapolis, MN, Chicago, IL, Long Grove, IL, Milwaukee, WI, Scottsdale, AZ, Green Bay, WI. Culinary Fight Club partners with notable brands including Heaven Hill Brands, US Foods, Deep Eddys, Bull Outdoor Grills, Sam Adams, Valley Oaks, Big Fork Brands, The Beef Council, Pork.org and PFG to host events at top venues across the US. Culinary Fight Club’s events are sanctioned by the World Food Sport Commission and the exclusive qualifier for Culinary Fight Fest. To keep in the know, like the brand on Facebook, follow them on Instagram, TikTok @culinaryfightclub or Twitter @ChefFight.
About Fight2Feed
A 501(C)(3) organization, Fight2Feed brings food to people who need it, fighting hunger and food waste in its communities. The organization has fed over 800,000 community meals since its launch in 2014, serving hungry people at soup kitchens and bringing food to the streets, rescued over 3 million pounds of food and has over 350 essential volunteers in Chicago, Atlanta and Kansas City. For more information or to donate or volunteer, visit fight2feed.org, like the organization on Facebook or follow it on Twitter.
Karen Fenske
312-244-3788
culinaryfightclub.com
jiwon@culinaryfightclub.com
