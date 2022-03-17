DTC in the 313 Annual Charity Event

Detroit Taco Company fed the DFD. On Sunday, March 13, Detroit Taco Company partnered with 95.5’s Mojo on the Morning show to honor and display appreciation to the cities bravest. “Changing the community one taco at a time is one of the founding principles and why we got into business in metro-Detroit and also, why we are so excited to be opening our first location in Downtown Detroit this fall,” said Jeffrey Omtvedt, Owner at Detroit Taco Company.