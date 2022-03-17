DTC in the 313 Annual Charity Event
Detroit Taco Company fed the DFD. On Sunday, March 13, Detroit Taco Company partnered with 95.5’s Mojo on the Morning show to honor and display appreciation to the cities bravest. “Changing the community one taco at a time is one of the founding principles and why we got into business in metro-Detroit and also, why we are so excited to be opening our first location in Downtown Detroit this fall,” said Jeffrey Omtvedt, Owner at Detroit Taco Company.
Detroit, MI, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Change in the Community.
This is the 2nd Annual DTC in the 313 Day event where Detroit Taco Company says thank you to the brave service men and women who work in the city of Detroit. Last year, they fed over 150 active duty DPD officers. This year, two food trucks were deployed to show some appreciation to the cities bravest. “We don’t do this job for the accolades,” said Chief James Harris, Communications Chief of the DFD, “But when a local business wants to do something great for our guys, the least we can do is say thank you! It means a lot to our team.”
It’s Not Just Tacos
In addition to the free Sunday lunch for the entire department, a number of other Detroit businesses stepped up. In addition to free room and entertainment packages provided by Cambria Detroit, and EOTECH gear exclusive sweepstakes, Koucar Management and their partners donated $2,000 to the department for any station needs. Founded in 2015, Detroit Taco Company is a new brand coming to the city. They currently have locations in Troy, Shelby, and Warren and will be coming to Downtown Detroit this fall. For more information on the event, go to: www.detroittaco.com.
Powered by: Element22 Media Group
This is the 2nd Annual DTC in the 313 Day event where Detroit Taco Company says thank you to the brave service men and women who work in the city of Detroit. Last year, they fed over 150 active duty DPD officers. This year, two food trucks were deployed to show some appreciation to the cities bravest. “We don’t do this job for the accolades,” said Chief James Harris, Communications Chief of the DFD, “But when a local business wants to do something great for our guys, the least we can do is say thank you! It means a lot to our team.”
It’s Not Just Tacos
In addition to the free Sunday lunch for the entire department, a number of other Detroit businesses stepped up. In addition to free room and entertainment packages provided by Cambria Detroit, and EOTECH gear exclusive sweepstakes, Koucar Management and their partners donated $2,000 to the department for any station needs. Founded in 2015, Detroit Taco Company is a new brand coming to the city. They currently have locations in Troy, Shelby, and Warren and will be coming to Downtown Detroit this fall. For more information on the event, go to: www.detroittaco.com.
Powered by: Element22 Media Group
Contact
Element 22 Media GroupContact
Jay Great
586-876-6391
https://element22media.com
Jay Great
586-876-6391
https://element22media.com
Multimedia
Categories