Impact SourcingCX Launched to Provide Global Outsourcing for Customer Contact Centers
Provides a win for both US companies and communities they impact.
Margate City, NJ, March 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Impact SourcingCX, a new provider of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) consulting services, has been formed to provide solutions for U.S. companies interested in outsourcing contact centers in global communities where they can have a positive impact. “I have created Impact SourcingCX to offer U.S. enterprises access to business process outsourcing in parts of the world where we can provide desperately needed social and economic impacts,” said founder and CEO Stuart Discount, a 40-year veteran of the contact center industry. “Agents in our carefully vetted locations view employment in a contact center as a lifeline, one that out pays other local employers and offers a career path.”
Impact SourcingCX provides a network of BPO servicers in strategic locations matched to each company’s requirements, culture and social impact strategies. In addition, they provide compliance expertise and on-boarding assistance. Because Impact SourcingCX is paid by the BPO providers, U.S. companies do not pay a fee to access its services.
Discount became enthused about the benefits that Business Process Outsourcing can provide to communities in less developed countries through his work in the contact center industry. He is the U.S. ambassador for Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPESA), a non-profit dedicated to creating jobs in South Africa, as well as a founding member of the Enterprise Communications Advocacy Coalition and a former CEO of the Professional Association for Customer Engagement, the U.S.’s largest contact center trade association. “As a director, BPO center operator, industry advocate and trade association CEO, I have come to realize just how important the contact center industry can be to communities and individuals,” he said. “We have provided of millions of jobs for the hard to employ, students putting themselves through school, and parents that need another income source—often with the flexible hours they require. These jobs have made a huge difference to thousands of lives. With so many U.S. contact centers currently experiencing difficulty hiring new staff members, we can provide economic growth opportunities to communities around the world where there are educated, English-speaking workers who just want the opportunity to succeed.”
“Until you have visited areas that have experienced success and speak with the people employed in these contact centers,” he continued, “you can’t grasp the many ways these communities are affected. In addition to the people employed in the contact centers, there are ripple benefits for local merchants and area businesses. Impact Sourcing is a win for companies that have access to a motivated workforce and also for the communities where jobs are created.”
To learn more about Impact SourcingCX, visit their website at www.impactsourcingcx.com or call (215) 518-0472.
