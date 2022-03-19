Amanda Gates Announces the Release of Her New Book, "Feng Shui for the Soul: How to Achieve More Ohm from Your Home"
"Feng Shui for the Soul" is a compelling, yet informative how-to, focused on harmonizing your life through the ancient practice of Feng Shui. It teaches the reader Amanda's proprietary Feng Shui system to help them achieve more ohm from their home.
Nashville, TN, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Gates is proud to announce her latest work, hitting Amazon on June 27, 2022.
Feng Shui for the Soul is a compelling yet informative how-to, focused on harmonizing your life through the ancient practice of Feng Shui.
Gates' latest book starts with her own journey on how she drops out of med school to follow her intuition into Feng Shui and design. Feng Shui for the Soul goes beyond other books on the matter to encourage the reader to go beyond the common spiritual practices of meditation, prayer, and nature to teach the reader how to truly cultivate Chi or energy through their homes, and why it really matters. Gates does this by indulging the reader into her own proprietary system and how to fix the top 5 disruptors in your life that are short circuiting your Shui.
“I’m asking people to step out of logic, and take a glimpse behind the curtain to learn something new. This will teach that you have the power to manipulate energy and change your life for the better despite what conditioning has taught you.”
Amanda is a professionally trained Interior Designer, Advanced Feng Shui Practitioner, Podcaster, Author, and award-winning blogger. She has seamlessly married interior design and Feng Shui for over 20 years to help clients achieve spaces that feel as beautiful as they look. Recently, Amanda became a real estate agent to help further her client’s goals. Now she can help them find, create and decorate their perfect energy-aligned home. For more information on "Feng Shui for the Soul: How to Achieve More Ohm from Your Home," please visit: www.OhmForTheHome.com.
