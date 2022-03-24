Jayden Johnson Named Consultant at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, March 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Jayden Johnson has joined RT Specialty as a consultant within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). Based in Wisconsin, Jayden is responsible for expanding the company’s presence as a premium resource for access to environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages throughout the mid-western United States.
“Jayden has spent the past seven years helping retail agents and underwriters to identify competitive environmental risk management solutions for their clients,” said Joseph Nawa a Vice President at RT ECP. “His insights and extensive knowledge of this underserved marketplace will greatly aid our ability to better serve not only our existing trading partners, but also new Midwest-based customers.”
Prior to RT Specialty, Johnson served as a broker at the American Risk Management Resources (ARMR) Network in Middleton, WI. This included the ongoing evaluation of customer environmental exposures, their existing insurance programs, and the myriad of solutions available for minimizing risks in this niche market.
A resident of Black Earth, Wisconsin, Johnson has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and holds Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Associate in Insurance (AINS) designations. Johnson can be reached by emailing jayden.johnson@rtpecialty.com or calling 609-528-3899.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
