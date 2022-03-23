Yolanda Clemons Smith Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
New York, NY, March 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Yolanda Clemons Smith of New York, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of education finance.
About Yolanda Clemons Smith
Yolanda Clemons Smith is the Senior Education Budget/Policy Analyst with the New York City Independent Budget Office. She delivers data and analysis on a multi-billion dollar education budget. In her role, she regularly meets with the DOE and other New York City fiscal monitors to question, discuss, highlight, and sometimes critique the financial performance of the largest school system in America.
Although Ms. Clemons Smith has spent the last 21 years in school finance, her career began in public finance. Initially she started as a blue-sky paralegal in the law firm of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe. After a few years, Yolanda obtained a Master of Science degree in public policy from the New School. She incubated her policy development acumen while participating in the highly touted “Lab in Issue Analysis.” Upon graduation she worked for Standard & Poor’s as a municipal bond rating analyst and eventually became an associate director.
Yolanda enjoyed a rewarding six years in public finance before deciding to start a fledgling professional development business. She was quickly picked up at the New York City Department of Education due to her budget expertise and her ability to deliver training in a consultative capacity.
Over the course of her career, Ms. Clemons Smith has authored several articles including Refining Equity and Excellence, Special Education Systems Failure in NYC, and NY State Education Aid. She is a member of the Government Financial Officers Association and is a certified notary public.
Born in New York, New York, Yolanda received her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania. In her spare time she likes to travel and is interested in genealogy.
For further information, contact IBO - Independent Budget Office (nyc.ny.us)
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms.
