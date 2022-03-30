Myra E. Clements, RPh Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Richmond, VA, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Myra E. Clements, RPh of Richmond, Virginia, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field.
About Myra E. Clements, RPH
With over 40 years' experience, Ms. Clements is a community pharmacist at Crossover Healthcare Ministry, where she is responsible for providing free medication to those in need. Located in Richmond, Virginia, the organization is committed to providing high quality healthcare, promote wellness, and connect community talents and resources with people in need in the name of Jesus Christ.
Prior to working at Crossover Healthcare Ministry, Ms. Clements served with the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Richmond, Virginia and also worked at the outpatient pharmacy and the Protime Clinic. While at MCV she worked in a number of satellite pharmacies including inpatient, outpatient, IVs, pediatrics, operating room as well as other positions as needed. Before entering the pharmaceutical arena, Ms. Clements taught general and advanced chemistry in high school.
Born January 25, 1948 in Richmond, Virginia, Myra obtained her B.S. in Pharmacy at The Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University School (Pharmacy) in 1982; RPh.
Ms. Clements has twice been the recipient of the Volunteer of the Year by Crossover Ministries. She is a member of Kappa Epsilon; Rho Chi; Phi Kappa Phi; Phi Lambda Sigma; V.Ph.A.; R.Ph.A.; V.S.H.P. and A.Ph.A.
In her spare time, Myra enjoys an array of activities. Her favorites include attending theatre, watching basketball, walking, baking, reading non-fiction crime books, Irish music, ballet, gardening, and spending time with her pets.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
