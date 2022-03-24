Contemporary Dallas Fine Art Showroom, ALG Collective Announces "RECHARGED," Premier Spring Art Show Featuring Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, & Christi Meril

Dallas fine art showroom, the ALG Collective, proudly announces the opening of "RECHARGED," their Premier Spring Art Show featuring a dynamic new collection in glass art, paperwork, paintings, and sculpture from resident artists Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril. This exhibition showcases a charged new series from each artist, all a shift conceptually and technically from previous work. Opening reception on Wednesday, April 20 from 5-9 p.m. at the ALG Collective.