Contemporary Dallas Fine Art Showroom, ALG Collective Announces "RECHARGED," Premier Spring Art Show Featuring Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, & Christi Meril
Dallas fine art showroom, the ALG Collective, proudly announces the opening of "RECHARGED," their Premier Spring Art Show featuring a dynamic new collection in glass art, paperwork, paintings, and sculpture from resident artists Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril. This exhibition showcases a charged new series from each artist, all a shift conceptually and technically from previous work. Opening reception on Wednesday, April 20 from 5-9 p.m. at the ALG Collective.
About the Art and Artists:
Anna Curnes, prominent glass artist and owner of the ALG Collective, will feature her new series, “Faith,” tapping into art forms from her early career and unveiling for the first time ever sculptural ink and watercolor compilations alongside her signature fused, hot-blown and sculpted glass creations. Using a kaleidoscope approach, Curnes transforms her blind contoured and colorful prayers from years passed into larger than life sculptures, mimicking the feel of glass, but with a reflection that’s all their own.
Annie Griffeth, celebrated illustrative artist working in mixed media, will feature her new body of work, “The Stories We Share,” an illustrated exploration of the prominent and powerful archetypal journeys that shape our lives. In a departure from last season's softer lines and minimalist compositions, bold line work in Annie's signature ink style takes center stage with a variety of symbols and creative characters in this reimagining of the Magician, the Outlaw, the Lover, and more.
Melissa Ellis, accomplished sculptural oil painter, will feature her latest series of sculptural oil works, "Bijoux,” the French word for jewel, with an unexpected twist. Famed for her magnificent celebration of color, shape, contrast and motion, her textural oil paintings on canvas will appear, but this new collection will also include her first-ever collaboration with noted fine art photographer, Costa Christ. By adorning his Mediterranean photographs with her distinctive oil “jewels,” Ellis intensifies the realism by painting directly on the photographs to bring them fully to life in 3D effect.
Christi Meril, recognized abstract expressionist working in various mediums on canvas and wood, will feature her new collection, “Terrain,” which captures the journey from up close to aerial views of bold, juxtaposed natural and urban terrains. Highlighting her innovative new process of erecting paper sculptures onto painted canvases in addition to her distinct wooden sculptures, Meril draws inspiration from architecture, campfires, cityscapes and rock formations, bringing her pieces to life with oil & acrylic paint, campfire charcoal, paper, resin and even neon lighting.
About the ALG Collective:
The ALG Collective is a female owned and operated contemporary fine art studio and showroom located on Dragon St. in the Dallas Design District. Representing four established, local artists including glass artist Anna Curnes, sculptural oil painter Melissa Ellis, illustrative artist Annie Griffeth, and abstract expressionist Christi Meril, the ALG provides a warm and inviting luxury art buying experience with the rare energy and excitement of an open art studio.
Throughout the year, the ALG Collective hosts art shows, art walks, and private tours. They also offer art consultations for the design industry, residential and commercial clients. Supporting the community is an important part of the ALG's mission, and they are honored to support the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center in 2022.
Contact:
For more information, details or to schedule an interview, please contact:
