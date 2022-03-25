AGR Roofing & Construction is Working with Residents in Lincoln, NE to Meet the April 12 Hail Storm Insurance Claim Deadline
Lincoln Nebraska was hit with a hail storm April 12, 2020. AGR Roofing & Construction is working with residents to help them meet the approaching deadline for insurance claims for the hail damage from that storm. The deadline for insurance claims from the Lincoln Hail storm is April 12, 2022.
AGR Roofing & Construction is working to make sure homeowners impacted by this storm are aware of the April 12th deadline to make an insurance claim. Most insurance companies will not approve claims from this storm after the April 12th deadline. For many impacted homeowners, original claims were denied due to the overwhelming number of claims coming in at the time. If a claim was originally denied, or if a claim only covered roof damage and not window or siding damage there is still time to submit a claim for those repairs to be covered by insurance.
Hail damage can severely impact the integrity of residential roofs, sometimes the effects are not noticed right after a storm by homeowners, insurance companies do not pay for claims of older hail damage even if old hail damage is the reason for a leak. It is important to get a roof inspection to make sure no roof damage occurred in that storm.
The towns hit hardest by the Lincoln hail storm were Lincoln, NE and Roca, NE, however the storm path went north and south of those towns. Hail damage can be difficult to notice, it appears as little circular darker marks on asphalt shingles. Another indicator that would be noticeable now, is asphalt shingle granules collecting in gutters. For impacted wood shake roof tiles, little splinters will collect in gutters.
“We’ve seen a lot of homes with window damage that wasn’t addressed during an initial insurance claim for this hail storm because it wasn’t mentioned in the original roof inspection report, but since it has been almost two years since the storm, homeowners are starting to notice the impact of the damage to their windows. We have successfully been able to get those claims to insurance for approval, for services like roofing, it is important to get a second opinion.” Bryan Brown, Project Manager at AGR Roofing & Construction.
To meet the April 12, 2022 deadline, it is important to schedule a roof inspection as soon as possible. When scheduling a roof inspection for hail damage, it is vital that the inspection includes checking for hail damage to windows and siding as well.
AGR Roofing & Construction encourages homeowners to schedule an inspection to meet the insurance deadline. Any reputable roofing company offers all inspections for free and also offers help with insurance claims. Be sure to ask the roof inspector about these services before proceeding.
