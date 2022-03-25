AGR Roofing & Construction is Working with Residents in Lincoln, NE to Meet the April 12 Hail Storm Insurance Claim Deadline

Lincoln Nebraska was hit with a hail storm April 12, 2020. AGR Roofing & Construction is working with residents to help them meet the approaching deadline for insurance claims for the hail damage from that storm. The deadline for insurance claims from the Lincoln Hail storm is April 12, 2022.