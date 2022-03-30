Inspired by Actual Events, New Historical Adventure Novel Celebrates the Role of Women in the Battle for America’s Independence
The contributions of women to the American Revolution are often ignored. “Answering Liberty’s Call: Anna Stone’s Daring Ride to Valley Forge,” tells the story of one woman’s heroic mission of mercy. The heart-racing novel draws inspiration from actual events experienced by one of the author’s ancestors.
Charleston, SC, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In 1778, war was men's business. That didn't stop countless brave women from getting involved in the fight for liberty. In Tracy Lawson’s thrilling historical adventure, “Answering Liberty’s Call: Anna Stone’s Daring Ride to Valley Forge,” we meet mother and wife Anna, who undertakes a death-defying 200-mile journey to save her husband and brothers from an uncertain fate at Valley Forge. Based on the tale of the author’s sixth great-grandmother's journey to the army camp, which was passed down through the descendants of Anna’s eleven children, Lawson conducted extensive research to flesh out the novel with authentic genealogical and historical details.
We rarely see the American Revolution from a woman’s perspective. Anna Stone’s story is representative of the efforts of thousands of women who advanced the cause of liberty as couriers, saboteurs, spies, and relief workers. Anna leaves her children and the safety of home to enter the conflict zone alone, where she witnesses and confronts many of the problems Americans faced during the war. While racing to bring lifesaving supplies to her loved ones, she learns of a plot to overthrow General Washington. She agrees to carry a message of warning to the Commander, further adding to the suspense as she attempts to outrun one of his enemies, who is determined to steal the letter.
Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook, the second edition of "Answering Liberty’s Call: Anna Stone’s Daring Ride to Valley Forge," was released on March 29, 2022, and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. It is the first volume in Lawson’s Ladies of the Revolution series.
About the Author
Tracy Lawson conducted extensive genealogical and historical research before writing about her sixth great-grandmother's ride to Valley Forge. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter named in Anna's honor.
A Cincinnati native, Tracy divides her time between homes in Ohio and Texas. She and her husband have one grown daughter and one very spoiled cat. Learn more about Tracy and her other books at tracylawsonbooks.com.
Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
We rarely see the American Revolution from a woman’s perspective. Anna Stone’s story is representative of the efforts of thousands of women who advanced the cause of liberty as couriers, saboteurs, spies, and relief workers. Anna leaves her children and the safety of home to enter the conflict zone alone, where she witnesses and confronts many of the problems Americans faced during the war. While racing to bring lifesaving supplies to her loved ones, she learns of a plot to overthrow General Washington. She agrees to carry a message of warning to the Commander, further adding to the suspense as she attempts to outrun one of his enemies, who is determined to steal the letter.
Available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook, the second edition of "Answering Liberty’s Call: Anna Stone’s Daring Ride to Valley Forge," was released on March 29, 2022, and is distributed by Bublish, Inc. It is the first volume in Lawson’s Ladies of the Revolution series.
About the Author
Tracy Lawson conducted extensive genealogical and historical research before writing about her sixth great-grandmother's ride to Valley Forge. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution chapter named in Anna's honor.
A Cincinnati native, Tracy divides her time between homes in Ohio and Texas. She and her husband have one grown daughter and one very spoiled cat. Learn more about Tracy and her other books at tracylawsonbooks.com.
Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
Contact
BublishContact
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Tracy Lawson
https://tracylawsonbooks.com/meet-tracy-lawson/contact/
Kathy Meis
843-513-7337
https://bublish.com
Tracy Lawson
https://tracylawsonbooks.com/meet-tracy-lawson/contact/
Categories