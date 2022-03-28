Telaleaf and Little Green Pharma Sponsor Second Session of Certificate Course in Medical Cannabis for Doctors in Germany
Berlin, Germany, March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telaleaf Health Inc. (“Telaleaf” or the “Company”), a telemedicine company transforming the delivery of cannabis care to patients, is pleased to announce its joint sponsorship together with leading global medical cannabis company Little Green Pharma Ltd. (or “LGP”), of the second certificate course for doctors, pharmacists and relevant professionals interested in the therapeutic application of cannabis medicines.
The course titled, “The A-Z of cannabis-based therapy: Basics and practical use of cannabis-based drugs in medical practice and pharmacy” is hosted by Dresden International University and kicked off its inaugural session September 30, 2021. The course is developed and instructed by world-renown medical cannabis experts Dr. Franjo Grotenhermen, Dr. Kirsten Müller-Vahl and Dr. Dennis Stracke – delivering 82 lessons over a 12-week period. The second session of this leading-edge course began March 24, 2022.
The course is a comprehensive, practice-oriented and interdisciplinary certificate course for doctors, providing in-depth knowledge of all aspects of cannabis-based therapy, which doctors and pharmacists require for appropriate and responsible therapeutic use of all cannabis-based drugs currently available for prescription. Upon completion of the course, advanced training points are awarded by the Saxon State Medical Association for those who have the appropriate professional affiliation.
The many years of individual and combined clinical, practical and scientific experience of the lecturers is of immense value to the course participants, as well as their excellent knowledge of emerging cannabis laws and the current political and legal landscape in Germany, Europe and beyond.
“As a response to the popular demand by doctors for participation in this course, we are pleased to announce that there will be 2 more courses this year. The next course is scheduled to start in the fall 2022 and the course after next is scheduled to start in December 2022,” said Eva Allouche, Telaleaf co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.
For more information and to register for the next courses, go to: telaleaf.com/doctors.
About Telaleaf
Telaleaf is a telemedicine company transforming the delivery of cannabis care by connecting patients to expert doctors, trained in cannabis-based medicine, who conduct virtual medical visits and provide personalized treatment plans. Our aim is to improve patient outcomes, by improving the patient experience with high quality treatment, ease of access and expert-led training to doctors, for the most advanced virtual care in cannabis medicine.
About Little Green Pharma
Little Green Pharma is a leading global medicinal cannabis business with key production assets in Australia and Europe. Our goal is to improve patient access to GMP-grade cannabis medicines around the world and transform lives for the better. To achieve this, we prioritize assisting doctors with ongoing education on treatment benefits and with the prescribing process to make it as simple as possible.
