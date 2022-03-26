$150,000 in Cal Coast Cares Foundation Student Scholarships Available – Application Period Extended
The deadline for local students to submit scholarship applications has been extended to April 15, 2022 by the Cal Coast Cares Foundation.
San Diego, CA, March 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has announced that over $150,000 in student scholarships will be awarded this year to support college-bound high school seniors, current or former foster students and current college students in San Diego or Riverside Counties. The application period is open and the submission deadline has been extended through April 15.
The non-profit foundation will award a $2,000 student scholarship to selected recipients who have a goal of pursuing higher education, have proven dedication to academic excellence and community leadership, and meet the application criteria. To view the requirements and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/3gSrjtZ. Recipients of first-year foster student scholarships are eligible for second-year scholarships as long as they meet certain minimum academic requirements.
“Cal Coast has supported education since the beginning, in large part because our founders were educators. We understand that the rising costs of supplies, textbooks, and tuition can be a hurdle for some students looking forward to continuing their education at an accredited college or university. By giving back through student scholarships, we are honored to make a difference in the lives of so many deserving students in the region,” said Nickie Behdin, Manager for the Cal Coast Cares Foundation.
Established in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. You can help students and teachers by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation here: https://bit.ly/3sOGWYZ.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
