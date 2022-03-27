CEO Justin Etzin of Global Ocean Investments Acquires "The Federal" - a Former Federal Building in Bemidji, Minnesota
Global Ocean Investments specialize in the preservation of Historic architecture with conversions of former Federal Buildings to residential Developments. These developments are on the Historic national register and are eligible for Tax Credit making them prime candidates for Tax Credit Developments.
Bemidji, MN, March 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The CEO of Global Ocean Investments, Justin Etzin, has acquired a site for their latest development. The former Federal building is situated in the central business district of downtown Bemidji, Beltrami County, Minnesota.
The Bemidji Federal Building was constructed circa 1959-60 and was originally built as a U.S. Post Office. The Property is historic and consists of a multi-level 50,499 GSF brick building with associated paved parking on 0.64 acre.
Residential Development Plans - Subject to Zoning, Planning and Change of Use.
“The Federal,” a development of 44 luxury residential 1, 2 & 3 bed apartments with state of the art facilities in the heart of Bemidji.
Justin Etzin confirms the development will be a first for Bemidji attracting young professionals with modern architecturally designed apartments and leisure facilities including a roof terrace with restaurant and “Sky Bar.” The Sky Bar will allow guests to enjoy the space day or night and the entire level will be available for private functions like Weddings or Corporate Events. A panoramic elevator will take visitors directly to the roof terrace or down to the speakeasy bar making use of the current boiler facilities.
A members only club will offer a full range of health facilities, a cutting edge co-working facility will be available and also offer private office suites, meeting / screening room and other conferencing facilities.
1. Location
522 Minnesota Avenue NW, Beltrami County, Bemidji, Minnesota, 56601.
2. Sale Parcel Description
The property consists of 50,499 GSF, multi-level brick office building on 0.64 acre and surface parking with approximately 28 spaces. The exterior finish is a combination of brick and granite. Concrete columns provide the structural framing and the building has a flat, built-up tar and rock covered roof. There are four (4) floors and a basement which contains the mechanical rooms. The building has one (1) elevator powered by electric pulley. The building features a large lobby on the main floor which was renovated in 2008.
3. Legal Description
Section 09, Township 146, Range 33, Bemidji Lot 017, Block 008 & Lots 18-24 (Federal Building), Beltrami County, Minnesota.
4. Tax Parcel ID
Tax ID: 80-00964-00
5. Utilities and Service Providers
The building’s heating is provided by natural gas-powered boilers producing steam and heated water, with fuel oil providing a backup fuel source. The cooling for the building is provided by chillers located in the basement and a cooling tower found on the roof.
“The ex Federal building sits in the heart of Bemidji and offers the best location within the city. We aim to create the most desirable residential address in Bemidji with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. - CEO, Justin Etzin
The Bemidji Federal Building was constructed circa 1959-60 and was originally built as a U.S. Post Office. The Property is historic and consists of a multi-level 50,499 GSF brick building with associated paved parking on 0.64 acre.
Residential Development Plans - Subject to Zoning, Planning and Change of Use.
“The Federal,” a development of 44 luxury residential 1, 2 & 3 bed apartments with state of the art facilities in the heart of Bemidji.
Justin Etzin confirms the development will be a first for Bemidji attracting young professionals with modern architecturally designed apartments and leisure facilities including a roof terrace with restaurant and “Sky Bar.” The Sky Bar will allow guests to enjoy the space day or night and the entire level will be available for private functions like Weddings or Corporate Events. A panoramic elevator will take visitors directly to the roof terrace or down to the speakeasy bar making use of the current boiler facilities.
A members only club will offer a full range of health facilities, a cutting edge co-working facility will be available and also offer private office suites, meeting / screening room and other conferencing facilities.
1. Location
522 Minnesota Avenue NW, Beltrami County, Bemidji, Minnesota, 56601.
2. Sale Parcel Description
The property consists of 50,499 GSF, multi-level brick office building on 0.64 acre and surface parking with approximately 28 spaces. The exterior finish is a combination of brick and granite. Concrete columns provide the structural framing and the building has a flat, built-up tar and rock covered roof. There are four (4) floors and a basement which contains the mechanical rooms. The building has one (1) elevator powered by electric pulley. The building features a large lobby on the main floor which was renovated in 2008.
3. Legal Description
Section 09, Township 146, Range 33, Bemidji Lot 017, Block 008 & Lots 18-24 (Federal Building), Beltrami County, Minnesota.
4. Tax Parcel ID
Tax ID: 80-00964-00
5. Utilities and Service Providers
The building’s heating is provided by natural gas-powered boilers producing steam and heated water, with fuel oil providing a backup fuel source. The cooling for the building is provided by chillers located in the basement and a cooling tower found on the roof.
“The ex Federal building sits in the heart of Bemidji and offers the best location within the city. We aim to create the most desirable residential address in Bemidji with cutting edge separate facilities you would normally see in an international 5* hotel,” said Global Ocean Investments Founder and CEO, Justin Etzin.
Note to Editor: Global Ocean Investments Ltd. is an international real estate development company specializing in boutique developments with projects in the US, Europe, Africa and the Caribbean. - CEO, Justin Etzin
Contact
Global Ocean InvestContact
Sara Carter
+1 917-495-2020
https://Globaloceaninvest.com
Sara Carter
+1 917-495-2020
https://Globaloceaninvest.com
Categories