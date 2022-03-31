ESPAT TV Bolsters Its Creative Collective Through New Partnership with Elite Edge, Leading Sports and Entertainment Creative Production Studio
New York, NY, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ESPAT Studios, the nation’s leader in gaming-centric premium content and web3 production, announced it has entered into a production line partnership with Elite Edge Productions, to explore, create and produce new stories and premium formats to entertain the gaming community worldwide.
“In just three years, we’ve built a dedicated team that serves to entertain the global gaming community through new, inspiring and aspirational storytelling. With the addition of Elite Edge and their legendary team of creatives and industry trailblazers who do amazing work often marrying the latest technologies and memorable connections through production and storytelling, we’re excited to bring fans and culture enthusiasts a greater variety of even more amazing stories,” said Dante Simpson, Chief Executive, ESPAT TV.
Partnerships with best-in-class production organizations allows ESPAT Studios to work with the best creators, promote talent development and provide production support in every stage of production to create the best content for the global gaming community.
ESPAT TV has inked production line partnerships with other production houses, including Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol Advertising, PRG, Zoic Studios and a line-up of extraordinary production houses. With today’s announcement of the addition of Elite Edge, an acclaimed traditional sports production company, ESPAT TV is currently comprised of seven wide-ranging production studios.
"For over a decade, Elite Edge Productions has been a mainstay in producing some of the top content in the sports world. We couldn't be more excited to bring that high production value into the esports and gaming arena, with the rising popularity of the gaming industry. For us, joining the ESPAT Studios was a no brainer to continue to be at the forefront of the gaming world,” said Ryan Semanko, Chief Executive, Elite Edge.
Most recently, working with Riot Games to produce their 2022 League of Legends season-opening hero film and additional original content, producing content viewed globally by millions of esports fans.
Elite Edge is joining ESPAT Studios Creative Collective, which currently has multiple projects in various stages of development. The studios of ESPAT TV are built to be the defining brand for a new generation, creating compelling content, web3 development and connecting brands, creators and consumers to culture and entertainment.
“In just three years, we’ve built a dedicated team that serves to entertain the global gaming community through new, inspiring and aspirational storytelling. With the addition of Elite Edge and their legendary team of creatives and industry trailblazers who do amazing work often marrying the latest technologies and memorable connections through production and storytelling, we’re excited to bring fans and culture enthusiasts a greater variety of even more amazing stories,” said Dante Simpson, Chief Executive, ESPAT TV.
Partnerships with best-in-class production organizations allows ESPAT Studios to work with the best creators, promote talent development and provide production support in every stage of production to create the best content for the global gaming community.
ESPAT TV has inked production line partnerships with other production houses, including Ridley Scott Creative Group, Petrol Advertising, PRG, Zoic Studios and a line-up of extraordinary production houses. With today’s announcement of the addition of Elite Edge, an acclaimed traditional sports production company, ESPAT TV is currently comprised of seven wide-ranging production studios.
"For over a decade, Elite Edge Productions has been a mainstay in producing some of the top content in the sports world. We couldn't be more excited to bring that high production value into the esports and gaming arena, with the rising popularity of the gaming industry. For us, joining the ESPAT Studios was a no brainer to continue to be at the forefront of the gaming world,” said Ryan Semanko, Chief Executive, Elite Edge.
Most recently, working with Riot Games to produce their 2022 League of Legends season-opening hero film and additional original content, producing content viewed globally by millions of esports fans.
Elite Edge is joining ESPAT Studios Creative Collective, which currently has multiple projects in various stages of development. The studios of ESPAT TV are built to be the defining brand for a new generation, creating compelling content, web3 development and connecting brands, creators and consumers to culture and entertainment.
Contact
ESPAT TVContact
LaTonya Story
646-417-8198
www.espat.tv
LaTonya Story
646-417-8198
www.espat.tv
Categories