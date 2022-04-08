Angela Jones Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Forest Park, IL, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angela Jones of Forest Park, Illinois has been recognized as an honored member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of government service and finance.
About Angela Jones
Angela Jones is the acting manager of Distribution Operations with the United States Postal Service. She is responsible for managing direction and oversight of supervisors and craft employees within their work centers that include high-speed automation machines, mechanized equipment and manual distribution. In her role, she generates, reviews, analyzes, and submits a series of productivity and manpower reports daily. Angela also interacts with other departments, including maintenance, transportation, and field customer service operations management. In addition, she emphasizes safety and productivity goals with performance objectives to all employees and ensures full safety compliance throughout the facility. Angela Jones is effective at oral and written communication and is an innovative team leader who is customer focused.
In addition to her position with the United States Postal Service, Ms. Jones also serves as a tax and business consultant. She obtained a B.S. in Technical Management with a concentration in Accounting from DeVry University. She earned an A.S. in Executive Accounting from Northwestern College, holds a certification in Accounts Payable Management, and has a certification as an Accounts Payable Specialist. She is also a certified Notary Signing Agent and a certified Illinois Notary Public. She recently earned a Human Rights Consultant certificate from the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights of Washington D.C. in 2021. Angela Jones is an active member of Sigma Alpha Pi, The National Society of Leadership and Success.
Angela’s fierce compassion has activated her courage and energy to take a stand and fight for what is right. She has been involved with the Illinois Healthy Workplace Advocates since 2009, where she assists the Illinois Workplace Bullying Institute with its mission and goals to recognize and prevent abusive behaviors in the workplace. The WBI strives to pass state-level legislation which would allow a target injured by abusive workplace behavior to seek a legal address. Presently, in Illinois and throughout the United States, status-blind harassment in the workplace is legal, though discrimination is not. Because not all harassment is due to discrimination, most workplace bullying goes unchecked if even recognized.
In July of 2009, Angela became a member of WYCA. She is an active participant who assists WYCA with its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. The three priorities of WYCA include: racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls.
When it comes to workplace bullying and discrimination, Ms. Jones is a tireless advocate for others, as well as for herself.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
