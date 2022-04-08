Terry M. Anderson, Ph.D. Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Pensacola, FL, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terry M. Anderson of Pensacola, Florida has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. Lifetime Achievement Award winners are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions, or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers and will be highlighted on the powerwoe.com website for life.
About Terry M. Anderson, PH.D.
Dr. Terry Anderson is the president of Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems, an international business consulting group providing cyber security, DoD contracts, ISO certifications, auditing, and business development services. Their client list includes companies such as On-Point Defense Technologies, On-Point Engineering Services, Heptagon Information Technology, LLC, Titus Innovations, Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc and many others. Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems brings new ideas and methods of compliance to their clients‘ workplaces, allowing staff to focus on the issues at hand.
”Maybe you don’t have the time to perform a business function and the work load does not warrant hiring a new employee,” said Dr. Anderson. “That is where Gulf Coast Quality Management can assist. We can affordably increase the performance of your business, scale your operation larger and help it to become more profitable.”
Dr. Anderson specializes in leadership, branding, marketing, public speaking, guest speaking, motivational speaking, and international business consulting.
Born June 1, 1951 in Indiana, Dr. Anderson obtained her M.B.A , and then completed a Ph.D. in International Business from the University of Munich. She served as an international consultant, president & CEO of PHD International Business, and was the founder and president of Sports Venue Marketing.
A retired LPGA touring professional, Dr. Anderson was inducted into American Sports Legends in 2001. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, craft beer, and painting.
For further information, contact www.gulfcoastqms.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
