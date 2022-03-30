Dora Enriquez Transforms the Runway to Shine a Light on Early Onset Colorectal Cancer
"Hope cannot be shattered. When we keep hoping, we keep living," shares Dora Enriquez.
Fort Worth, TX, March 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dora Enriquez, from Fort Worth, is a mom of 5 beautiful children, with a wonderful husband, and two grandchildren. She is also a very young Colorectal Cancer survivor, and one of the featured models for Say YES to Hope’s “Surviving in Fashion” showcase during Dallas Fashion Gala. Dora was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer even earlier than a screening colonoscopy is recommended, in September 2016, shortly after her 40th birthday. She is a beautiful, brave survivor and a powerful advocate for colorectal cancer awareness.
Dora had surgery a month after her diagnosis to remove the tumor, then in November 2016, she started chemotherapy where she completed 12 rounds of FOLFOX, finishing treatment in June 2017. Her youngest son, Jace, will be walking with her.
"Hope cannot be shattered. When we keep hoping, we keep living," is Dora's motto. She has lives by this quote and teaches other survivors she meets to do the same.
Escaping cancer for a night of hair, make-up, and glamour is a priceless gift. “We want to thank Samina Mughal and her huge heart for providing us the opportunity to participate in her very prestigious Dallas Fashion Gala,” says Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say YES to Hope.
Say YES to Hope, a 501c3 organization dedicated to providing information, resources, support, and hope to advanced cancer patients. For more information, or to reach the Toll-Free Survivor Line, please call 877-937-7478.
Dora had surgery a month after her diagnosis to remove the tumor, then in November 2016, she started chemotherapy where she completed 12 rounds of FOLFOX, finishing treatment in June 2017. Her youngest son, Jace, will be walking with her.
"Hope cannot be shattered. When we keep hoping, we keep living," is Dora's motto. She has lives by this quote and teaches other survivors she meets to do the same.
Escaping cancer for a night of hair, make-up, and glamour is a priceless gift. “We want to thank Samina Mughal and her huge heart for providing us the opportunity to participate in her very prestigious Dallas Fashion Gala,” says Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say YES to Hope.
Say YES to Hope, a 501c3 organization dedicated to providing information, resources, support, and hope to advanced cancer patients. For more information, or to reach the Toll-Free Survivor Line, please call 877-937-7478.
Contact
Say YES to HopeContact
Suzanne Lindley
877-937-7478
www.sayyestohope.org
For media inquiries or to speak to one of the survivors, please contact Suzanne Lindley at 903-275-4321.
Suzanne Lindley
877-937-7478
www.sayyestohope.org
For media inquiries or to speak to one of the survivors, please contact Suzanne Lindley at 903-275-4321.
Categories