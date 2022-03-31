Freshly Picked Acquires MagnetBlox Today
Lehi, UT, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Freshly Picked (freshlypicked.com) announced today the completion of its acquisition of MagnetBlox (magnetblox.com) which sells a patent pending magnetic building toy that supports pretend play and builds little ones' creative and motor skills.
Susan Petersen, CEO of Freshly Picked, shared, “Customers of both Freshly Picked and MagnetBlox will now be able to access even more innovative products in their home - to help them build not only their little ones' imagination, but memorable experiences they will treasure for years to come.” Junhyon Park, President and CFO of Freshly Picked also commented, “We are excited to offer our customers this super fun magnetic building toy which helps children with their motor skills, creativity, critical thinking, and even spatial learning.
“Founded in 2009, Freshly Picked has quickly grown selling over a million pairs of moccasins and diaper bags. The company has expanded its product lines to diaper bags and accessories, swaddles, sneakers, sandals, and play. Freshly Picked has its production facility in Lindon, Utah, where it can produce over a thousand pairs of moccasins each day - all moccasins are hand-made and has served thousands of moms and their children with its amazing and beautiful products.”
Susan Petersen, CEO of Freshly Picked, shared, “Customers of both Freshly Picked and MagnetBlox will now be able to access even more innovative products in their home - to help them build not only their little ones' imagination, but memorable experiences they will treasure for years to come.” Junhyon Park, President and CFO of Freshly Picked also commented, “We are excited to offer our customers this super fun magnetic building toy which helps children with their motor skills, creativity, critical thinking, and even spatial learning.
“Founded in 2009, Freshly Picked has quickly grown selling over a million pairs of moccasins and diaper bags. The company has expanded its product lines to diaper bags and accessories, swaddles, sneakers, sandals, and play. Freshly Picked has its production facility in Lindon, Utah, where it can produce over a thousand pairs of moccasins each day - all moccasins are hand-made and has served thousands of moms and their children with its amazing and beautiful products.”
Contact
Freshly PickedContact
Janna Whitmore
702-690-5024
https://www.freshlypicked.com
Janna Whitmore
702-690-5024
https://www.freshlypicked.com
Categories