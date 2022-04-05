Caligotech Announces Partnership with The Coupon Bureau to Accelerate a New and More Efficient Coupon Industry for Consumers, Manufacturers and Retailers
Caligotech has announced they have become an integral member of The Coupon Bureau’s Accelerator team. This partnership will help bring about the next major shift in the couponing industry – universal adoption of the new AI (8112) coupon standard coupled with Caligotech’s blockchain-enabled coupon solution.
San Jose, CA, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Caligotech, in partnership with The Coupon Bureau, announced they have become an integral member of The Coupon Bureau’s Accelerator team. Caligotech, and it’s founders, have a long and successful history transforming the archaic couponing industry and pioneering the widespread adoption of digital and mobile coupons.
Through the partnership with The Coupon Bureau, Caligotech will help bring about the next major shift in the couponing industry – universal adoption of the new AI (8112) coupon standard coupled with Caligotech’s blockchain-enabled coupon solution.
Through this partnership, Caligotech will help retailers and consumer-packaged goods (CPGs) quickly and efficiently incorporate the Universal Coupon standard into their systems. Serialized, single-use coupons for both digital and paper, along with real-time redemption data, will provide retailers and manufacturers with a more efficient and secure marketing tool for the next generation of consumer promotions. The new format will also complement Caligotech’s approach to transforming the industry by creating a more flexible, secure, and efficient solution for the industry.
The Caligotech solution automates many of the complex processes required today by the industry and allows immediate reconciliation of CPG offers and retail redemptions. The Caligotech solution also creates a flexible approach to creating offers that gives CPGs a much wider range of options to motivate consumer behavior.
“Caligotech is a very exciting partnership for The Coupon Bureau because of their extensive industry experience and robust POS connectivity. Retailer adoption is the last mile of this transformative industry movement, and Caligotech will play a key role in enabling their connected retailers to upgrade to the new standard without having to invest significant technology resources,” said Brandi Johnson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau.
Caligotech also announced that Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a key Caligotech partner driving adoption of the new standard and making it easy for retailers to transition from their existing systems and at the same time, bring the power of the Caligotech solution to their customers.
“We are excited to be a key part of this transition and look forward to working with our retail customers to dramatically increase their competitiveness by providing the right capabilities and bringing transformative solutions like Caligotech to our customers,” said , Brandon Mellusi, Product Line Manager, ELERA Loyalty & Promotions Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We look forward to being a key part of accelerating adoption of this new standard and bringing new, advanced capabilities to our retail and CPG partners.”
Caligotech’s mission is to create the next generation of promotions and offer management for retailers and brands by focusing on providing promotions when, where and how consumers shop and overcoming barriers created by legacy systems.
Caligotech’s innovative approach gives brands and retailers the tools to drive consumer behavior in new and powerful ways by expanding the types of offers that can be created and redeemed. The solution also leverages new technologies to help brands and retailers create trust, innovate, quickly react to market trends, and expedite workflows among CPG and retailer ecosystems.
“As innovators in this industry, we look forward to working with The Coupon Bureau and Toshiba to bring important advances to retailers and brands,” said Robert Drescher, CEO, Caligotech. “The Caligotech solution helps benefit everyone in the industry – retailers, brands and consumers”
About Caligotech
Caligotech’s solution helps brands and retailers create, manage and redeem promotions that increase their effectiveness and create new promotion options. The solution enables brands and retailers to work closely together to optimize the shopper experience by delivering offers that are flexible and fraud-free. For more information visit www.caligotech.com.
About The Coupon Bureau
The Coupon Bureau's mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to the issues of real time validated, retailer agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with members of leading coupon and retail associations - ACP, JICC, FMI (The Food Industry Association), GMA, CONEXXUS, Consumer Brands Association, and GS1 US - to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs for industry stakeholders, and give back to the community. For more information visit www.thecouponbureau.org.
About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
