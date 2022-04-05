Caligotech Announces Partnership with The Coupon Bureau to Accelerate a New and More Efficient Coupon Industry for Consumers, Manufacturers and Retailers

Caligotech has announced they have become an integral member of The Coupon Bureau’s Accelerator team. This partnership will help bring about the next major shift in the couponing industry – universal adoption of the new AI (8112) coupon standard coupled with Caligotech’s blockchain-enabled coupon solution.