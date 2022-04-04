New Book Added to the Series "Pooks, Boots, and Jesus," from Author Julie K. Wood
Author Julie K. Wood has released Pooks, Boots, and Jesus Coloring Book, which coincides with the Christian series, Pooks, Boots and Jesus.
Melbourne, FL, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Children who enjoy the Pooks, Boots and Jesus books, will love the Pooks, Boots and Jesus Coloring Book. The book is based on God’s Word and was created to teach children that Jesus loves them. The coloring book contains 22 illustrations of Pooks, Boots, and their friends as they enjoy every day with Jesus.
The Pooks, Boots, and Jesus book series uses real kitties, Pooks and Boots, as the main characters. Throughout the books, they teach how all things are possible with God. These books teach the word of God to children (and adults) by showing how stories and concepts from the Bible can help them every day.
About her audience:
Primarily children, ages 0-12
Adults with children
www.facebook.com/pooksbootsandjesus
www.pooksbootsandjesus.com
https://www.amazon.com/author/juliekwood
