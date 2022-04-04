OMTech Laser Celebrates 500th Demo Room Booking
The laser cutter manufacturer expands its user-led demonstration program across the country in only a year.
Anaheim, CA, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OMTech Laser, a leading manufacturer of laser engraving machines, has expanded their successful Demo Room program to dozens of cities across the country. This program allows individuals interested in the laser engraving industry to see the machines in person, get a live laser demonstration and meet with current OMTech users who are passionate about both the machines and the brand. With OMTech Laser’s showroom based in Anaheim, California, this unique program allows individuals to see a laser machine in a city near them despite being located outside of the golden state.
“Choosing a laser is no easy decision. Here at OMTech, we understand how much time and research it takes to nail down the best laser engraver brand to go with. The Demo Room Program serves as a way for potential users to see our laser machines in person, meet an actual OMTech owner, and choose the best laser engraver for themselves.” - Robert M., Director of the Demo Room Program
Since launching the program in June of 2021, the Demo Rooms have been extremely popular amongst the laser community. With a near-5-star average on their website, it’s no surprise the program has grown over the past year with over 500 bookings since the program began. The Demo Rooms consist of approximately 40 hosts with new members and locations being added every month. This original concept has been praised by both individuals interested in purchasing their own laser engraving machine, as well as OMTech users and laser engraving businesses who have been given the opportunity to connect with their community and share their knowledge with new users.
“The demonstration was just what I needed to come to the conclusion that I will purchase an OMTech Laser machine. My Host was thorough and knowledgeable about the machine and the materials involved. He was also very courteous and patient. I can't thank you guys enough!” - Marc C., Demo Room Attendee
The laser industry has skyrocketed over the past few years, and OMTech is proof of that. Having launched in mid-2020, the company has quickly grown into a major leader among laser engraver manufacturers. In this past year alone, the company has more than tripled the number of orders received in its first year of business. This along with their thriving online community of over 20,000 users reflects OMTech’s dominance in the laser industry as they continue to break barriers faster than anyone could have imagined. They have quickly made a permanent place for themselves in the laser engraving industry.
About OMTech:
OMTech Laser is a laser engraving machine company based in Anaheim, California. Founded in 2020, OMTech has quickly grown into the largest online seller of laser engravers with thousands of users across the country. They strive to make quality laser machines accessible to all and pride themselves in doing just that. With so many machines, resources, and accessories available on their website, they strive to create endless engraving possibilities for all.
“Choosing a laser is no easy decision. Here at OMTech, we understand how much time and research it takes to nail down the best laser engraver brand to go with. The Demo Room Program serves as a way for potential users to see our laser machines in person, meet an actual OMTech owner, and choose the best laser engraver for themselves.” - Robert M., Director of the Demo Room Program
Since launching the program in June of 2021, the Demo Rooms have been extremely popular amongst the laser community. With a near-5-star average on their website, it’s no surprise the program has grown over the past year with over 500 bookings since the program began. The Demo Rooms consist of approximately 40 hosts with new members and locations being added every month. This original concept has been praised by both individuals interested in purchasing their own laser engraving machine, as well as OMTech users and laser engraving businesses who have been given the opportunity to connect with their community and share their knowledge with new users.
“The demonstration was just what I needed to come to the conclusion that I will purchase an OMTech Laser machine. My Host was thorough and knowledgeable about the machine and the materials involved. He was also very courteous and patient. I can't thank you guys enough!” - Marc C., Demo Room Attendee
The laser industry has skyrocketed over the past few years, and OMTech is proof of that. Having launched in mid-2020, the company has quickly grown into a major leader among laser engraver manufacturers. In this past year alone, the company has more than tripled the number of orders received in its first year of business. This along with their thriving online community of over 20,000 users reflects OMTech’s dominance in the laser industry as they continue to break barriers faster than anyone could have imagined. They have quickly made a permanent place for themselves in the laser engraving industry.
About OMTech:
OMTech Laser is a laser engraving machine company based in Anaheim, California. Founded in 2020, OMTech has quickly grown into the largest online seller of laser engravers with thousands of users across the country. They strive to make quality laser machines accessible to all and pride themselves in doing just that. With so many machines, resources, and accessories available on their website, they strive to create endless engraving possibilities for all.
Contact
OMTech LaserContact
Rana Omar
+1 (949) 539-0458
https://omtechlaser.com/
Rana Omar
+1 (949) 539-0458
https://omtechlaser.com/
Categories