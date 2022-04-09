St. Charles Hot Tubs and Spas Dealer, Baker Pool, Publishes Better Stress Management Tips in a Hot Tub
St. Charles, MO, April 09, 2022 -- Baker Pool & Spa, a St. Louis area hot tub retailer serving St. Charles, Wentzville, and Creve Coeur, MO is proud to publish important guide - Better Stress Management in a Hot Tub at Home.
“For many people, winding down from a busy day of work means watching tv or staring at electronic devices. While this may seem relaxing, it’s not truly giving the body and mind the chance to rest,” said John McCormick of Baker Pool & Spa. A better alternative is personalized massage using heat, buoyancy and targeted jets provide instant relief for tension that builds throughout the day.
Here’s how to get better stress management in a hot tub at home.
Soak Away Tension Pain - Tension and stress impact everyone differently. But one thing that seems to be present in everyone is nagging pain. Tension pain can make a neck feel stiff and tight or cause muscle soreness in the shoulders or lower back. A relaxing soak in the spa is one way to stop stress and tension from building into a chronic condition. Submerge in the soothing water of the hot tub and unwind naturally as intense heat and invigorating massage target every muscle in the body, reducing tension and relieving pain.
Build Space to Unplug - With the "always-on" mentality of today’s world, most people don’t schedule time to disconnect. With a hot tub at home, families have the perfect excuse to put down their smartphones and take in a few relaxing minutes with no distractions. Use this time to slow a racing mind, collect thoughts and prioritize.
Remove Strain and Release Pressure from Joints - Hot tub water is naturally buoyant. That means anyone can slip into the spa and relax comfortably without gravitational pull placing strain or pressure on the joints. Just a few minutes of weightlessness is all it takes to relieve pressure in a strained neck, tight shoulders, or stiff lower back. Used regularly, the hot tub is the key to easy stress management from the comfort and privacy of home.
About Us
Baker Pool & Spa is the exclusive dealer of the best portable hot tubs on the market. We proudly provide the St. Louis area with quality hot tubs from Hot Spring. With many of the industry’s favorite models available, we’re sure to have just the right model to fit your lifestyle, backyard, and budget. Additionally, we offer certified pre-owned hot tubs and portable spas. We’re continually getting new trades, so be sure to check our website to see the latest models available at unbeatable prices.
Located conveniently in Chesterfield, we provide swimming pool and hot tub remedies to a variety of St. Louis surrounding cities, including St. Louis, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Wentzville, Fenton, Union, Pacific, Washington, and many more.
John McCormick
Baker Pool & Spa
6 THF Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO 63005
636-532-3133
