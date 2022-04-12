Tri-County Fair is Back June 16-19, 2022 in Rockaway, NJ
Rockway, NJ, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Four Awesome Days of Free Summer Fun at the Tri-County Fair
Fireworks, rides, games and more, June 16-19, on 107-acre Christ Church Campus.
The 8th Annual Tri-County Fair is returning on Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 with all-new rides, carnival games, free family entertainment, great food, and much more. Admission and parking are free and it’s happening on the sprawling 107 acre campus of Christ Church in Rockaway, New Jersey.
Enjoy unlimited rides with a pay-one-price ride all day special on opening and closing night, only. The new and improved fireworks show is on Friday, June 17th, under the evening stars. The fun continues on Saturday, June 18th with a huge classic and custom car show with some good ole’ fashion 50’s music. On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18th, be amazed by a brand new show from the world famous illusionist Jay Mattioli, as seen on America’s Got Talent (his shows are on opening night as well).
The fair also features monster truck rides, and awesome vendors and activities that won’t break the bank. Online-only discounts are available by purchasing advance sale ride tickets now through June 10th. Visit TriCountyFair.org to find out about discounts, our free family entertainment, and much more. For directions to the Tri-County Fair, advance sale discounts, or more information call 973-783-1010 or visit www.TriCountyFair.org.
Christ Church USA is a diverse, non-denominational Christian congregation. All are invited to worship with us. Christ Church has three locations: Rockaway, Montclair and Clifton, New Jersey.
Contact:
Stephen Nickoley
TCF@ChristChurchUSA.org
973.783.1010 (ext. 297)
