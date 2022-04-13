Family Cookbook Project Food for Thought Newsletter Wins Award from Web Marketing Association
The Family Cookbook Project Food for Thought Newsletter has been named the Best Cooking and Recipe Online Newsletter of 2022 by the Web Marketing Association’s 20th annual Internet Advertising Competition Awards.
Boston, MA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Family Cookbook Project (www.familycookbookproject.com) has been named the Best Cooking and Recipe Online Newsletter of 2022 by the Web Marketing Association’s 20th annual Internet Advertising Competition Awards. The Family Cookbook Project creates personalized cookbooks for individuals, families, church groups and schools.
“The Great Family Cookbook Project is a website dedicated to helping families collect and preserve cherished recipes into a printed cookbook that can passed down from one generation to the next,” says Chip Lowell, Co-Publisher of the Family Cookbook Project. “We are proud that our communication efforts have been recognized by the Web Marketing Association with this IAC Award. Our monthly newsletter is sent to our cookbook editors to help them get the most out of their cookbook creating experience. We will continue to develop our site and our communication programs to help families, schools and church groups create both online and printed cookbooks that become treasured heirlooms.”
The Family Cookbook Project Website was started as a project in 2003 to help one family collect and organize a family cookbook. Overwhelming feedback from those who used the website led to its continued development and public launch. Currently, more than 140,000 families have started family cookbooks using the website and have entered more than 2.4 million individual recipes.
The newsletter, Food for Thought, is sent to more than 96,000 editors each month and features ideas on creating a better cookbook, program enhancements, featured recipes from other editors, editor testimonials and famous food quotes.
Thousands of entries from around the world were adjudicated in 85 industry categories during this year's competition. Entries were judged on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copy writing, memorability and use of the medium. The competition was judged by a team of independent Internet professionals representing a variety of relevant disciplines of Web site development. Judges included members of the media, advertising executives, site designers, creative directors, corporate marketing executives, content providers and webmasters.
This is the second year in a row that Family Cookbook Project's newsletter has been recognized by the Web Marketing Association as Best Cooking and Recipe Online Newsletter.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Their internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
About Family Cookbook Project
The Family Cookbook Project is dedicated to helping individuals and families collect and preserve the time-honored recipes that are so important to our family traditions. The website at www.familycookbookproject.com provides step-by-step instructions and online tools to create a valuable family heirloom. Personalized cookbooks are also used by schools and church groups as important fundraisers.
