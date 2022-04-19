Aaron J. Roland Named Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, April 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Aaron J. Roland has joined RT Specialty as an account manager within its Environmental and Construction Professional Practice (RT ECP). He is responsible for developing proposals and coverage assessments in addition to supporting the research, marketing and sales activities of senior management.
“Aaron is a highly-organized and motivated self-starter with the experience needed to actively service our network of agents and brokers,” said Maydelis Torres, a vice president at RT Specialty. “His environmental insurance background is also a sure plus for helping our clients navigate this extremely complicated industry to find competitive solutions within this ever-growing and evolving niche market.”
Prior to joining RT Specialty, Roland managed a book of business as an environmental insurance account manager and commercial account specialist at the American Risk Management Resources Network (ARMR) in Middleton, WI.
A resident of West Allis, Wisconsin, Roland graduated from the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He is also a member of the Society for Young Environmental Insurance Professionals (SYEIP) and studied overseas through the UW-London Study Abroad Program offered by the University of London South Bank.
Roland can be reached by either calling 609-469-2235 or emailing aaron.roland@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
