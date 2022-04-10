Dr. Eun Um Serves Two Terms at U.S. EPA
Palo Alto, CA, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Eun Um, president and CEO of AMSTAT Consulting, was initially appointed to serve a three-year term as a U.S. EPA's Human Studies Review Board (HSRB) member and was reappointed for a second term. The HSRB is a federal advisory committee. The HSRB reviews and comments on all proposed and completed third-party research.
Dr. Um has a doctorate from Columbia University and master's degrees from Stanford and Columbia Universities. Her professional experience includes designing and managing clinical trials at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Um has published numerous books and papers and is known for her contributions to a wide range of statistical analyses.
Dr. Um said, "It is such an honor." Dr. Um is among the most promising experts in Silicon Valley.
About AMSTAT Consulting
AMSTAT Consulting provides statistical consulting. Its principals have doctorates in statistics from Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and MIT.
https://www.amstatisticalconsulting.com/
