ToroAlerts Launches Trading Tools to Help in These Volatile Market Conditions
An innovative FinTech company with a vision to use Artificial Intelligence to improve investment decisions.
Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Volatility is back. Almost 40% of Nasdaq stocks have fallen by half from their one-year highs. A few stock pundits predicted this downturn and many hedge funds exited the stocks before the market turned around. But, the average trader or investor had to suffer heavy losses.
“The Technology of Artificial Intelligence is available to Hedge Funds because they can afford a team of developers dedicated to build algorithms to predict stocks/cryptos movements. An average trader or investor doesn’t have these tools. The goal is to bring this Wall Street technology to main street,” according to Rohit Srivastava, Chief Vision Officer.
“ToroAlerts recently launched a mobile app on iOS and Android that is integrated with a Machine Learning (ML) tool. It analyzes data in the form of trading and technical analysis data to identify and alert users with buying and selling points. To help take the emotions out of trading decisions, the app offers various tools,” said Josh Kincaid, Chief Marketing Officer.
Here are five ways traders can utilize Fintech to fight against volatility and inflationary pressures:
Options Alerts:
ToroAlerts believes Options helps traders to hedge during uncertain trading conditions. ToroAlerts mobile app alerts the subscribers a put and a call option on a daily basis.
Technical Alerts:
For more savvy investors who use their own technical indicator to identify uncertainty. Within ToroAlerts mobile app one can set up their own alerts using their favorite technical indicators.
Risk Management:
Hedging/asset allocation are a few ways one can manage risk. ToroAlerts app assesses the stocks based on the trading patterns, volatility and market cap to calculate asset sizing for a particular stock in the portfolio.
Partner with Trading Peer group
Investors and Traders often want to share their strategies. But getting verified strategies is difficult. ToroAlerts-MarketPlace provides traders an ability to put together algorithms and strategies which can be easily backtested, certified, shared and used by other traders.
Automation:
Automation eliminates emotional decision making during uncertain market conditions. But, Automation requires coding. ToroAlerts is introducing an Automated Trading Tool called ToroAlerts-ZeroCode. With ZeroCode, the user can integrate their favorite trading platform with an AI tool, or program their own strategies (and backtest) with no coding background needed.
ToroAlerts-MarketPlace and ToroAlerts-ZeroCode releases in May 2022.
Traditionally, only speculators and large investors had the resources to invest in AI/ML. Investors of this technology may benefit from the potentially profitable investing alerts, as well as survive the current volatility.
Nurturing portfolios with an AI/ML tool.
