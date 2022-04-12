Sigma Chi Chapter at Cal State Pomona Makes History Raising Over $100,000 Two Years in a Row to Fight Cancer
The Sigma Chi Fraternity chapter at California State Polytechnic University Pomona raises over $104,000 for its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Pomona, CA, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity located at California State Polytechnic University Pomona announced today that it has raised over $104,000 to help its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah. This is the second year in a row the chapter has raised more than $100,000.
“Sigma Chi has a goal to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing and places it as one of the top chapters in Sigma Chi history to have ever reached this goal and the first to do so in consecutive years! Most chapters raise funds throughout the year, and these ladies and gentlemen did it in a week!” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation
The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime in the U.S. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.
Theta Sigma's President, Cole Gerber said, "We are extremely humbled by the amount of generosity shown by all donors. We did something truly special, and I really cannot put into words how thankful we are. We want to be the generation to end cancer. Every dollar raised helps us to reach that goal and save the amazing women in our lives."
“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni of this chapter. Our fantastic sororities alone raised enough to sponsor at least two clinical trials. We are not done yet. We have a goal of raising $150,000 by June 1.” – Andrew Alamo, Philanthropy Chairman
"Cancer does not stop during a pandemic. In these extraordinary and somewhat difficult times, it is awesome to see that the heart of giving still exists. The leadership required to raise $104,000 in five days is something the men of the Theta Sigma Chapter should be very proud of." - Ryan Rogers, Chapter Advisor of the Theta Sigma Chapter
Sigma Chi is encouraging people in the community to help be the generation to end cancer by donating here: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/huntsmanchallenge2022/california-state-polytechnic-university-pomona
Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies.
