Storage Made Easy Achieves Record Bookings for Fiscal Year Ending March 2022
Record year of bookings, growing over 100% year-on-year for its file and object services platform: The Enterprise File Fabric.
London, CA, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vehera LTD, trading as Storage Made Easy today announced a record year of bookings, growing over 100% year-on-year. This included its highest quarterly bookings ever in the fourth quarter and its largest seven figure sale.
Other highlights for the year include:
Partnership Momentum
Open Telekom Circle Partner Programme offering – Open Telekom is the public cloud solution of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Global Distribution Partnership - A new distribution partnership which brought the Enterprise File Fabric™ for Media and Entertainment into Global Distribution’s product portfolio and which kicked of with a webinar with Arsenal media services who demoed how and why they use the File Fabric.
Availability of the File Fabric on global marketplaces - Launched on Amazon Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and Google Cloud Platform.
Strategic Distribution agreement for the Middle East and African markets — Expanded across the Middle East and Africa markets through a strategic distribution agreement with SecureNet.
DACH Market expansion - Storage Made Easy expands across the DACH market through a strategic distribution agreement with ADN Distribution.
New/Enhanced Solutions
Launch of SMBStream software - Ultra fast and secure, VPN-less access to SMB shared media assets over large geographical distances. SMBStream overcomes SMB protocol and VPN bottlenecks, improving throughout as much as 20X compared to even the best UDP VPN connections.
New WebStream software - The Enterprise File Fabric’s has recently added an enhanced web streaming capability that delivers video playback in the browser for professional media formats, including ProRes and MXF files.
Microsoft Teams - The Enterprise File Fabric brought support for File and Object Collaboration to Microsoft Teams.
New software release - This landmark release delivered on the expanding requirements of many organisations in post-COVID working environments.
“The pandemic turned the digitalization strategy of many companies on its head," said Jim Liddle, CEO at Storage Made Easy, "many needed to change their data strategy as well as to accommodate remote workers who are now either not coming back to the office or who are working in an increasingly hybrid fashion.
"During the pandemic we have seen companies shift to use on-cloud object storage in combination with on-cloud or on-site file storage. This shift has meant that companies required a flexible global namespace to enable employees to easily and transparently work with their hybrid file and object data sets wherever they reside.
"The File Fabric doesn’t just facilitate cost savings for companies on their storage TCO, it enhances productivity for their hybrid workforce and facilitates a great ROI on their initial investment.
"Unlike competitors, it does this without any lock-in enabling companies to continue to directly access their data assets and take direct advantage of low cost analytics and other applications offered by large cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google."
Other highlights for the year include:
Partnership Momentum
Open Telekom Circle Partner Programme offering – Open Telekom is the public cloud solution of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Global Distribution Partnership - A new distribution partnership which brought the Enterprise File Fabric™ for Media and Entertainment into Global Distribution’s product portfolio and which kicked of with a webinar with Arsenal media services who demoed how and why they use the File Fabric.
Availability of the File Fabric on global marketplaces - Launched on Amazon Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and Google Cloud Platform.
Strategic Distribution agreement for the Middle East and African markets — Expanded across the Middle East and Africa markets through a strategic distribution agreement with SecureNet.
DACH Market expansion - Storage Made Easy expands across the DACH market through a strategic distribution agreement with ADN Distribution.
New/Enhanced Solutions
Launch of SMBStream software - Ultra fast and secure, VPN-less access to SMB shared media assets over large geographical distances. SMBStream overcomes SMB protocol and VPN bottlenecks, improving throughout as much as 20X compared to even the best UDP VPN connections.
New WebStream software - The Enterprise File Fabric’s has recently added an enhanced web streaming capability that delivers video playback in the browser for professional media formats, including ProRes and MXF files.
Microsoft Teams - The Enterprise File Fabric brought support for File and Object Collaboration to Microsoft Teams.
New software release - This landmark release delivered on the expanding requirements of many organisations in post-COVID working environments.
“The pandemic turned the digitalization strategy of many companies on its head," said Jim Liddle, CEO at Storage Made Easy, "many needed to change their data strategy as well as to accommodate remote workers who are now either not coming back to the office or who are working in an increasingly hybrid fashion.
"During the pandemic we have seen companies shift to use on-cloud object storage in combination with on-cloud or on-site file storage. This shift has meant that companies required a flexible global namespace to enable employees to easily and transparently work with their hybrid file and object data sets wherever they reside.
"The File Fabric doesn’t just facilitate cost savings for companies on their storage TCO, it enhances productivity for their hybrid workforce and facilitates a great ROI on their initial investment.
"Unlike competitors, it does this without any lock-in enabling companies to continue to directly access their data assets and take direct advantage of low cost analytics and other applications offered by large cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google."
Contact
Storage Made EasyContact
Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager
+442086432885
http://StorageMadeEasy.com
Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager
+442086432885
http://StorageMadeEasy.com
Categories