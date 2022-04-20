Cecil R. Benjamin Recognized as a VIP for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
St. Croix, Virgin Islands, April 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cecil R. Benjamin of St. Croix, VI has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of government.
About Cecil R. Benjamin
Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and executive, and chair of the Democratic Party of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Democratic Party elects leaders who fight for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. It strives to build a strong party capable of lifting Democrats all across the country to victory, from the state house, to the Senate, to the White House.
Mr. Benjamin believes that the Democrats’ fundamental responsibility is to recruit and elect Democrats at all levels, from the top of the ticket to the bottom, who share the same values, who will make a difference in the community, and who will improve the lives of the people. He feels the party must focus on the issues that are important to the people: energy, GERS, security, health care, economy, education, jobs, housing, transportation, election reform and the high cost of living.
“These are serious times and we have a lot to do. When Democrats come together, we all win. Together, in unity and respect for one another, we shall achieve much more,” said Benjamin.
Before entering the political arena, Mr. Benjamin was a teacher and served as the president of the St. Croix Federation of Teachers and the international and national vice-president of the American Federation of Teachers. He was also the commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Labor and in 2016, he served as a super delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he supported Hillary Clinton. In addition, Benjamin served as the chair of the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands and was the U.S. Virgin Island's representative, nominating Joe Biden for the party's nomination.
Born in British Guyana, Cecil received his M.Ed. from Temple University in Philadelphia. He is a member of the Magician's Sports Club and the A.M.E. Church. In his spare time he enjoys physical fitness, sports and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Cecil R. Benjamin
Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and executive, and chair of the Democratic Party of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Democratic Party elects leaders who fight for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. It strives to build a strong party capable of lifting Democrats all across the country to victory, from the state house, to the Senate, to the White House.
Mr. Benjamin believes that the Democrats’ fundamental responsibility is to recruit and elect Democrats at all levels, from the top of the ticket to the bottom, who share the same values, who will make a difference in the community, and who will improve the lives of the people. He feels the party must focus on the issues that are important to the people: energy, GERS, security, health care, economy, education, jobs, housing, transportation, election reform and the high cost of living.
“These are serious times and we have a lot to do. When Democrats come together, we all win. Together, in unity and respect for one another, we shall achieve much more,” said Benjamin.
Before entering the political arena, Mr. Benjamin was a teacher and served as the president of the St. Croix Federation of Teachers and the international and national vice-president of the American Federation of Teachers. He was also the commissioner of the Virgin Islands Department of Labor and in 2016, he served as a super delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he supported Hillary Clinton. In addition, Benjamin served as the chair of the Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands and was the U.S. Virgin Island's representative, nominating Joe Biden for the party's nomination.
Born in British Guyana, Cecil received his M.Ed. from Temple University in Philadelphia. He is a member of the Magician's Sports Club and the A.M.E. Church. In his spare time he enjoys physical fitness, sports and reading.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories